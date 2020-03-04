🔥From Pankhurst to Pankhurst: Celebrate famous women from history with the blue plaque walking tour🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London’s blue plaques have been celebrating influential figures since 1866, and fortunately, they’re now more representative than ever.

The publicly nominated scheme, run by English Heritage, has been a little slow to recognise the achievements of women in London’s history – only 14 per cent of the 950 existing blue plaques are to women – but things are changing.

For the first time ever, half of the 12 plaques that are being unveiled this year will celebrate the lives and achievements of women.

This year’s list includes botanist and leader of the first women’s army corps Dame Gwynne Vaughan, British agents during the Second World War, Noor Inayat Khan and Christine Granville, and sculptor Barbara Hepworth. There will also be plaques recognising the The National Union of Women’s Suffrage Societies and the Women’s Social and Political Union.

To mark the occasion, we’ve put together a walking tour of the plaques celebrating nine famous women, plotting a route through some of London’s most historic streets.

While there are too many to visit in one day by foot, we’ve picked a total of nine closely clustered stops, beginning by Hyde Park and ending by the river in Chelsea, forming a nice walk from Holland Park, past Kensington Gardens and down through to Kensington and Chelsea.

Fittingly, it begins with the plaque commemorating mother and daughter Emmeline and Christabel Pankhurst and eventually concludes with Sylvia Pankhurst by the Thames.

The walk is a total of 9km – about five and a half miles – and should take around two hours to complete. Take a look at the route on the map below.

The tour begins at the former home of suffragettes the Pankhursts, instrumental figures in campaigning for women’s right to vote at the beginning of the 20th century. Their former home 50 Clarendon Road is close to Holland Park underground station, and our starting point.

Things move along Clarendon Road and along Holland Park Avenue towards Notting Hill, before coming to 58 Sheffield Terrace – the former home of world-famous crime novelist Agatha Christie, where she wrote her most classic works Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile in the 30s.

Around the corner on 37 Holland Street is the plaque for Radclyffe Hall, the writer who wrote influential lesbian novel The Well of Loneliness. The route then skirts around Kensington Gardens before arriving at the plaque for novelist and playwright Enig Bagnold at 29 Hyde Park Gate.

Then it’s a case of heading down past South Kensington to Chelsea – the longest section of the walk – before arriving at the former home of army matron-in-chief Dame Maud McCarthy at 47 Markham Square. Right around the corner at 152 King’s Road is the plaque for Russian ballet dancer Princess Seraphine Astafieva, who lived and taught there for nearly 20 years.

Blue plaques for Women’s History Month

Keep heading down King’s Road before turning onto Carlyle Square, where there’s a plaque for actress Dame Sybil Thorndike, for whom Bernard Shaw wrote the part of Saint Joan.

Finally, head up to Donovan Court to see the plaque for crystallographer and DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin, before heading down Beaufort Street towards the river for the final stop – the former home of women’s rights campaigner Sylvia Pankhurst on 120 Cheyne Walk.

For more information about London’s blue plaques, head here.