🔥From Netflix to BBC: How entertainment companies are chipping in to help with the coronavirus crisis🔥

As entertainment industries grapple with being upended by the spread of coronavirus and new lockdown precautions, a number of organisations and companies are finding ways to support health services and people who have lost work due to Covid-19.

All over the world, film and television productions have been halted, leaving freelance crews out of work, while the cancellation of live concerts has axed a key source of income for musicians.

But across the board, a number of key organisations and celebrities are stepping up to help with the crisis.

In the UK, medical dramas such as Holby City and Casualty are donating protective equipment and other materials from their sets to help the NHS treat people who have been infected with Covid-19.

Cameron Dunn (Nic Jackman), Xavier ‘Zav’ Duval (Marcus Griffiths), Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) on Holby City (BBC)

TV Producers on both BBC dramas, which have suspended production, are reportedly in discussion with local NHS services to see how they could donate personal protective equipment (PPE) “and other useful medical items to assist them.”

“Casualty and Holby City are all about celebrating NHS heroism, so we are only too happy to help out and do what we can for the courageous and selfless real life medics battling this situation,” executive producer Simon Harper told BBC News.

This year’s cancelled Glastonbury festival is also donating a range of supplies to emergency services, including hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks.

Avon and Somerset police thanked the festival, which due to celebrate its 50 birthday this year, on Twitter.

Meanwhile in the US, shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, Pose and Chicago Med are donating supplies to hospitals and medical workers.

Yesterday, the BFI and The Film and TV Charity launched a new fund – established with a £1 million donation from Netflix – to provide emergency short-term relief to the thousands of workers and freelancers who have been affected by the closure of productions in the UK.

Films impacted by the coronavirus outbreak so far

The Covid-19 Film and TV Emergency Relief Fund will provide financial assistance to individuals working in production, distribution and exhibition.

Until the fund launches, emergency grants are available from The Film and TV Charity’s existing hardship fund, which offers grants of up to £500 to provide temporary support.

“From electricians to carpenters, hair and makeup artists to drivers – and many more, UK crews have always been vital to Netflix’s success and now we want to help those freelancers who most need support in these unprecedented times,” said Anne Mensah, Vice President, Original Series at Netflix.

Netflix’s donation is part of its previously announced $100 million (£84.6m) fund for creatives who have lost work due to coronavirus, with the majority going towards Netflix’s own productions (such as The Witcher’s second season).

Henry Cavill in The Witcher (Katalin Vermes/Netflix)

The Film and TV Charity and BFI are also preparing new advice to assist with the mental health challenges that individuals in the industry may face.

In the music industry, Spotify, which has a reported market value of $21 billion (£17.7b), has pledged up to 10 million US dollars (£8,560,300) to help artists impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The streaming giant has partnered with the music organisations MusiCares, PRS Foundation and Help Musicians.

On top of an initial financial pledge to those bodies, Spotify will match each donation made by the public through its Covid-19 Music Relief page, up to a combined total of 10 million US dollars.

Spotify also plans to launch a tool that will allow artists to link out of the app to their own donation pages, or a donation page of their choice.

The service is also making a variety of its creator tool features free.

(PA)

SoundBetter is temporarily waiving its revenue share, cloud-based recording platform Soundtrap is offering free trials for educators, and Anchor is waiving fees on its listener support feature.

The Performing Rights Society for Music (PRS For Music) also launched an emergency relief fund on Wednesday, in partnership with the PRS Members’ Fund and PRS Foundation, for its membership during the pandemic.

Grants of up to £1,000 will be available to those who have been a member for at least two years and earned more than £500 in the past two years.

Arts Council England has also announced an emergency investment of £160 million for the cultural sector.

The money has been made available to help both national portfolio organisations (who already receive funding from ACE) and individuals and companies outside the main funding programme.

£90 million will be available for those already in the portfolio, while organisations outside the portfolio will have access to a £50 million fund.

A statement from the ACE said the fund “is to support them to get back on their feet, or to continue making work in the future”. These organisations can apply for £35,000 each.

Freelance artists and creative practitioners will be able to apply for individual grants of £2,500 each from a £20 million budget.

The funds follow the closures of theatres across the country, jeopardising the futures of a number of organisations and artists.

Additional reporting by Press Association.