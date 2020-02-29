🔥From Modern Love to Griefcast, the podcasts to make you cry🔥

“Gosh man, I’m so sorry to people who are listening, I’ve just turned into this bumbling, crying guy.” On last week’s episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, ex-Arsenal and England player Ian Wright began welling up within the first two minutes.

It started with the mention of his friend and teammate, the late David Rocastle, then happened again while Wright was recollecting his difficult home life and complicated relationship with a violent step-father. He cried when mentioning a childhood teacher who changed his life, and cried again while cueing up Ike and Tina Turner’s River Deep — Mountain High, because of the painful memories the song still summons.

“Don’t worry,” reassured host Lauren Laverne,“the listeners will be crying along with you.”

Laverne is right. The podcast got a huge reaction, with thousands sharing messages of praise on Twitter. But the success of the emotional episode plugs into a wider trend: the rise of the tear-triggering podcast. Much like the proliferation of true crime and news-based shows, listeners loving series that pack an emotional punch.

As a medium, podcasts lend themselves to stirring emotions. Isolated audio is an intimate mode of storytelling; unable to see body language or facial expressions, we’re forced to employ our imagination. Every tremble of the voice, elongated pause or sharp intake of breath feels heightened.

The listening experience is part of it too. Though we share and discuss podcasts, hitting play is a solitary pursuit. Studies show that 78.5 per cent of podcast audiences listen on their commute; through headphones surrounded by strangers, like eavesdropping on an intimate conversation. Here are five of the best tearjerkers.

The award-winning one: Griefcast

In a frank and often funny discussion around bereavement, comedian Cariad Lloyd — who lost her father in her teens — interviews guests about their personal experience of losing a loved one. A heart-warming and cathartic reminder that as a nation, we’re still not very good at talking about death.

Griefcast on Acast and Apple Podcasts

The A-list one: Happy Sad Confused

Josh Horowitz, a seriously well-connected actor and producer, has managed to land some of the biggest names in Hollywood — including Timothée Chalamet, Jon Hamm and Sienna Miller — to appear on his podcast. Horowitz’s in-depth interviews leave no stone unturned. The clue’s in the title, but it turns out celebrities really are just like us.

Happy Sad Confused on Apple Podcasts and Spotify​

The gripping one: Heavyweight

Host Jonathan Goldstein thrives on the dissection of the uncomfortable. The premise of his award-winning podcast is simple: ask a guest to revisit a difficult time. From the man who was badly injured after being hit by a car meeting the man who was in the driving seat, to Goldstein making his own father and his uncle discuss their decades-old feud, the conflicts are tough, but conclusions are cathartic.

Heavyweight on Apple Podcasts and Spotify​​

The #totesemosh one: Modern Love

Promising stories of “love, loss and redemption”, this wildly popular New York Times podcast knows exactly how to jump-start the waterworks. In each episode, an author’s real-life story is narrated by an actor. Stars who have appeared include Kate Winslet, Jake Gyllenhaal and Uma Thurman.

Modern Love on Apple Podcasts and Spotify​

The therapeutic one: How Did We Get Here?

In the ultimate exploration of family life, Claudia Winkleman joins her friend, the child and adolescent psychologist Professor Tanya Byron to take on a new familial relationship each week. Usually centring around a problem between a parent and child, episodes begin with a candid interview before Byron offers more of a therapy-like approach.

How Did We Get Here? on Spotify and Stitcher