🔥From Katy Perry to Beyoncé: The most memorable celebrity pregnancy announcements🔥

While most of us have to make do with raking in the likes on Facebook, famous faces often go above and beyond with their official announcements.

And, it seems, nothing is more inspiring than the prospect of parenthood.

Over the years, stars have found increasingly entertaining and delightful ways to announced they are expecting, keeping the news under wraps before staging spectacular reveals.

Here are some of the most memorable celebrity pregnancy announcements of recent years…

Katy Perry

Let’s start with the most recent. Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom had been keeping a low relatively low profile this year with the popstar making just a couple of appearances at events in recent months.

This week, she revealed the reason why by announcing her pregnancy in the music video for her new track Never Worn White.

One scene sees Perry proudly cradling her bump and in an Instagram Live shortly after the video was released, she told fans: “It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music.”

Cardi B

After months of speculation that she was expecting her first child, rapper Cardi confirmed she was having Offset’s baby when she appeared on SNL in April 2018.

But rather than directly addressing the happy news during an interview or skit, Cardi simply displayed her baby bump in a fitted white gown while performing Be Careful.

Cardi and Offset’s son, Kulture, was born in July 2018.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher are the masters when it comes to cute family videos so it was only right that they announced the upcoming arrival of their third baby with a sweet clip.

Taking advantage of the show caused as the ‘Beast from the East’ storm hit the UK, the couple and their two sons, Buddy and Buzz, filmed themselves making a tiny snowman.

They then hung a laminated copy of the scan around it and shared the vid with the adorable caption: “We’re making it a trilogy.”

Max Fletcher was born in August 2018.

Jessica Simpson

Simpson was another star who had long been rumoured to be expecting.

After weeks of tabloid talk in 2011, the singer confirmed she was having a baby with her then-fiancé Eric Johnson at Halloween by crafting herself a Egyptian mummy-inspired costume.

The snap she shared on social media showed Simpson with bandages wrapped around her and in the caption, she quipped: “It’s true. I am going to be mummy.”

Their baby girl, Maxwell Drew Johnson, was born on May 1, 2012.

Simpson has since had two more children, a son born in June 2013 and another daughter, who the couple welcomed last year.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé’s performance of Love on Top stole the show at the 2011 MTV VMAs and as the former Destiny’s Child star wrapped up her performance, she undid her jacket to reveal a baby bump.

Beaming on stage, Beyoncé was met with thunderous applause from the crowd, which included her husband Jay Z – who was filmed being congratulated by his then-BFF Kanye West.

Blue Ivy Carter was born in January 2012.

Beyoncé (again)

Five years after the birth of Blue Ivy, everyone’s favourite musical power couple revealed they were expecting again – and this time, two new babies were on the way.

Beyoncé announced the joyous news on Instagram, sharing snaps from a stunning – and instantly iconic – pregnancy photoshoot, in which she held her growing bump, sported a veil and was surrounded by flowers.

The caption read: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over.

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Twins Sir Carter and Rumi were born in June 2017 but the couple did not announce their birth until a month later.

Cheryl

Cheryl confirmed she and Liam Payne were set to become parents in an understated fashion – posing in a campaign with tens of other famous faces.

The star (and her bump) were pictured for the first time in a shot taken for a February 2017 Prince’s Trust and L’Oreal Paris collaboration which focussed on helping young people struggling with self-doubt.

Bear Payne arrived just one month later, on March 22 2017.

Kate Hudson

Actress Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa announced their first baby together by sharing a video of the gender reveal.

The clip, posted on Hudson’s Instagram in April 2018, sees the couple and their friends bursting black balloons, screaming with joy as they reveal pink confetti.

Her caption read: “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children.

“If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying! BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap.”

Rani Rose was born in late 2017. Hudson has two sons, Ryder Robinson and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, from her relationships with Chris Robinson and Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, respectively.