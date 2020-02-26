🔥From Hailey Bieber to Zoë Kravitz, these are the celebrities hitting the FROW at Paris Fashion Week🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

We’re now into the final leg of the marathon of fashion month and the A-Listers appear to be holding up well.

Though Storm Dennis raged throughout London Fashion Week and coronavirus attempted to snatch Milan Fashion Week’s crown, it turns out that it takes much more than a gust of wind and an outbreak of flu to hold the fashion fleet down.

So far the French capital has hosted Dior’s feminist-focussed show, which attracted the likes of Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung and Karlie Kloss, and Saint Laurent’s latex-filled offering, which saw its ambassador Zoë Kravitz grace its FROW alongside her dad, Lenny Kravitz, and Hailey Bieber make an appearance in a very Saint Laurent LBD.



Still to come on the agenda is the Off White show, which is a magnet for creative director Virgil Abloh’s army of cool friends (no doubt Hailey Bieber, whose wedding dress was designed by Abloh, will be present at this one too) and Louis Vuitton.

There’s also Balenciaga on Sunday, Givenchy and Stella McCartney on Monday and Alexander McQueen and Chanel on Tuesday.

