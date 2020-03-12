Your guide to what’s hot in London

As the coronavirus crisis continues apace, the music industry is mired in uncertainty.

This week we’ve seen the cancellation of tours and festivals around the world, from America to Japan, with a London arena show one of the first major music events to be cancelled in the face of the pandemic.

Others are remaining optimistic, with new tours and line-up additions announced.

Here is the music news you might have missed this week.

The Who cancel UK and Ireland tour dates…

Legendary rockers The Who have called off an 11-date tour, which was scheduled to start in Manchester on Monday. A date at Wembley Arena was also in the diary, set for April 8, but will be among the shows postponed until a later date — all tickets will remain valid for the rearranged concerts. The Who are among the first of the major acts to postpone London gigs, with many more expected to follow in the coming days and weeks.

…following the postponement of tours and festivals worldwide

The global music scene is reeling in the wake of the outbreak. Coachella, SXSW and Ultra are three of the major American festivals to postpone, while various tours have been curtailed, mostly in Asia — BTS, Green Day, Madonna, Pearl Jam and My Chemical Romance are among the most prominent. The world of clubbing is similarly affected, with Berlin techno institutions Berghain and Tresor cancelling events until towards the end of April at least.

Other festivals are remaining optimistic…

Reading and Leeds festivals, which are set to run concurrently from August 28-30, issued a statement confirming that “at this time, Reading/Leeds Festival is going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.” Elsewhere, Lovebox, which is planned for June 12-14, is busy announcing more acts — Virgil Abloh, Benji B, Kojey Radical and Carista are among the new acts to join headliners Tyler, The Creator, Khalid, Disclosure and Robyn. BST Hyde Park have also confirmed Duran Duran for the concert series, with Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Little Mix and more already locked in.

…and artists are still announcing new tours

Despite the uncertainty, some acts are still announcing new shows. EDM titan Deadmau5 is bringing his audiovisual cube v3 concept to Brixton Academy on June 26, while Biffy Clyro have unveiled plans for an arena tour of the UK. They’re due to roll into town at the O2 in Greenwich on October 1 as part of an 11-date journey around the country.

New London festival Wide Awake unveils Climate Cafe

Brockwell Park is set to get a new one-day festival this summer, with Wide Awake set to arrive on June 5. It launched with a “positive policy” of eco-friendly pledges, which include burying zero waste in landfill, banning single-use plastics and more. This week it revealed the line-up of its Climate Cafe, where festival-goers can enjoy everything from “grassroots activism speed dating” to a climate science pub quiz. Read our interview with the man leading Wide Awake’s sustainability effort here.