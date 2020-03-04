🔥From curried crusts to madcap toppings, get a slice of London's pizza renaissance🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

For something Virgil once wrote about, pizza remains a very modern love. “It’s existed forever,” says Pizza Pilgrims co-founder Thom Elliot. “You can find it in the Aeneid, people topping baked bread with mushrooms!”

Big with the Trojans then, even bigger with Londoners today. The second wave of London’s pizza renaissance is well underway: in the past month alone, L’Antica Pizzeria Da Michele (as featured in Eat, Pray, Love) opened a ­second outpost in Soho, Zia Lucia moved to the City and Firebrand’s made it to Clerkenwell. Pizza Pilgrims, meanwhile, are headed to Camden this month with their 13th site — one that comes complete with an academy, as well as a “pizza theatre”.

“We’ve built these bleachers, kind of like at university,” Elliot says, “which overlook the kitchen. So if we want to show people how we do it, they sit there. When a pizza is being built, it’s actually quite a beautiful thing to behold — a team up to speed is quite balletic.”

He laughs. “I know that sounds over the top.”

Details of the academy are still being determined, Elliot says, but the courses will be free — the project paid for using the pizzeria’s profits — offering anyone with a week free “an idea of what we’re about”. A seven-day course will offer basic training in food and service, with a qualification to match, and longer courses will follow.

“Hospitality has a massive role to play in teaching people about how to deal with people. You genuinely learn so much about what makes people tick — that stuff is relevant whatever you do in the rest of your life.

“It’s a serious thing, but we wanted to make it fun and ‘us’, not too worthy.”

For those who would rather tuck in than get stuck in, the capital is ­experimenting. In Tufnell Park, ­Devinder Singh has opened East West, where the menu binds Indian and ­Italian flavours — something like curry pizza, in other words.

Doing it for the kids: Indian-influenced pizzas at East West

“I grew up in northern India, in ­Punjab, so that’s where the eastern bit comes from,” Singh says. “And pizza? Because my kids love it.”

When a site came up Singh decided to try something different, and pizza toppings include butter chicken and masala jackfruit.

“I started working with this chef and I asked him to do some contemporary northern Indian dishes — the way they’re done in India, not the UK — and I thought, why not use a pizza base?

Lots of people do it with naan, but let’s try a really good traditional dough and see if it works.”

And? “Chef knocked it out of the park!”

Though unusual toppings have been tried before — Hampstead bar Bobby Fitzpatrick opened in 2017 with a full English pizza, since dropped — Singh is more sincere than silly.

“I spent four months on the menu,” he says. “The base is strictly southern Italian style, and the eastern side is really authentic — we get the spices sent over from my wife’s grandmum.”

Elsewhere, in Clapton, A Slice of Blue opened recently as London’s first “pizza pub”, with the teams behind Santa Maria and Firezza teaming up for pints with traditional Neapolitan pies, and live music three times a week. “East London, I love it,” says co-founder ­Pasquale Chionchio, “You have the freedom to do whatever you like!”

Pizza’s enduring appeal is winning over celebrities all over again, too. Singer Jessie Ware is celebrating the release of her new Table Manners ­cookbook — named for her popular podcast — with a “Jew-ish” pizza available at Yard Sale. Ware covers her base with beef brisket, cola onions, potato latkes and dill pickles — “I can’t stand when people are tight on toppings!”

Why pizza? It’s a regular mention on her podcast, she says, “but we’ve never made it on the show. There’s an art to it!”

Pizza Pilgrims man Elliot agrees. ­“People see it as an easy solution, but it’s a constant battle to make it great.”

After all, he says, the pizza isn’t ancient by accident. “People talk about it like it’s a crutch. You lose your job, you break-up — you get pizza. You get pizza because it’s a hug of a thing.”