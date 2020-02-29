🔥From corgis to elephants, get to the know the Royal Family pets🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It can be lonely at the top, which is probably why the Royal Family has always been keen on animal companions.

Dogs are a natural favorite, from Queen Elizabeth’s corgi and dorgi obsession to Princess Eugenie’s terrier (who happens to share the same name as her husband Jack) but there are some more exotic creatures in the royal menagerie too.

Sarah Chatto, The Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth II with one of her dorgis. (Getty Images)

Princess Stephanie of Monaco has two adult rescue elephants Baby and Nepal, who roam around Prince Albert of Monaco’s backyard.

Of course, it helps that his ‘backyard’ is part of his palace retreat Roc Agel, which doubles as a farm, so the former circus animals have plenty of room.

Prince William and Kate Middleton keep things more simple with Lupo the Cocker Spaniel, who Prince George is apparently besotted with. But more recently they have added Marvin the hamster to the family, who belongs to Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have her rescue beagle Guy, who was spotted riding to the royal wedding alongside the dog-loving Queen Elizabeth, showing none of us should be afraid to dream big.

