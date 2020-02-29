🔥From Chelsea Clinton to Malia Obama, what the presidential first children are doing now🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

America does not have a Royal Family, but it does have a First Family. And whether or not they enjoy the spotlight, the Trump, Obama and Bush offspring often become as recognisable as their parents.

Former First Children Malia and Sasha Obama have grown up in the limelight, while other older first children have capitalised on the First Family status to build careers of their own.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Children

Malia Obama

Parents: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Malia Obama is one of the coolest First Children on the list. Malia, who is currently studying at Harvard University, once worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s show Extant alongside executive producer Steven Spielberg.

Berry was asked about the experience on Watch What Happens Live and told host Andy Cohen that she was “fantastic.”

She continued, “She was amazing. She is such a smart, beautiful young woman… Everybody couldn’t really see her as a PA. Although she tried and tried to be one, we just couldn’t really see her as one, but to her credit, she tried very hard to be one.”

She is reportedly dating a British law student called Rory Farquharson who she met at university. She is believed to have spent a part of her Christmas holidays with him.

However, comedian Pete Holmes had an awkward run in with the president’s daughter as he told her off at his gig without realising who she was.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien, he said he told off two girls who were whispering throughout his comedy show – an act he called “worse than heckling.”

“I tell a joke and they’re whispering and laughing and giggling,” he said. “I just go, ‘What’s going on? I can see you. Please stop.’”

He explained that eventually they pushed “Petey too far” as they didn’t stop, so he then told them to “please shut the f**k up” and jokingly wrapped them in a curtain.

Although he thought it would get jokes from the crowd, he said the room was “dead silent” and “turned on him” before he eventually realised afterwards who they were.

“I should’ve been shot,” Holmes recounted.

Sasha Obama

Parents: Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Sasha is the Obamas’ youngest daughter and they saw her off to university last year.

In a 2019 interview, Michelle sat down with First Child Jenna Bush Hager to talk about what it was like dropping off Sasha at college. (Both she and Barack have asked for Sasha’s university not to be revealed to respect her privacy.)

Michelle explained to Jenna that “there were” tears when they dropped her off, leaving them with an empty nest.

She also shared a picture of Sasha and Malia on Thanksgiving, which showed that Sasha is taller than her mother now.​

Bill and Hillary Clinton’s Children

Chelsea Clinton

As the daughter of one of the most notable political couples in history, there was a lot of pressure on Chelsea Clinton to succeed – and she did.

The 39 year old would go on to study history at Stanford University before moving onto Oxford University, where she did an MA in International Relations.

She eventually married investment banker Marc Mezvinsky in a $3 million dollar interfaith wedding, which saw her parents and the likes of Madeleine Allbright, Warren Buffett and Ted Danson attend.

Wearing a Vera Wang wedding gown, her father Bill walked her down the aisle and there was a reported $11k wedding cake.

Since then, she’s had three children and become a New York Times Bestselling author.

She and her mother Hillary regularly publish books together, including the She Persisted children’s book series which highlights the accomplishments of women throughout history and The Book of Gutsy Women.

She previously worked on her mother’s election campaign and remains a staunch Democrat, retweeting statements critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to healthcare among other political issues.

George W. Bush’s Children

Jenna Bush Hager

Parents: George W. Bush and Laura Bush

Jenna Bush Hager isn’t as famous as her presidential father, but she’s pretty well known as a daytime television star.

She currently features on Today with Hoda & Jenna on NBC, co-hosting alongside Hoda Kotb.

On top of her TV work, she’s also Editor-at-Large of Southern Living and runs a book club called Read With Jenna.

She is married to Henry Hager, who she met in 2004 when Hager worked on George W. Bush’s re-election campaign.

Hager proposed to her in 2007 during a sunrise hike in Acadia National Park and they were married in 2008 on Hager’s 30th birthday.

They tied the knot at the president’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, and Bush said that his daughter had “married a really good guy.”

She is due to release a book dedicated to her late grandparents called Everything Beautiful In Its Time, which she said on Instagram includes the “wisdom” that her grandfather President George H.W. Bush “passed on to me, which I think of daily in raising my own kids.”

Last year, she also joined former First Lady Michelle Obama on a trip to Vietnam to promote girls education. She and her sister Barbara are twins.

Barbara Bush

Parents: George W. Bush and Barbara Bush

Named after her mother, Barbara leads a quieter life than her sister Jenna.

The Yale University graduate co-founded a nonprofit called Global Health Corps, which helps train people to become young leaders in their community with a special focus on health equity.

Focusing on the United States and countries in Africa including Rwanda and Malawi, she stepped down as CEO but still serves as a board member.

She married screenwriter Craig Coyne last year, throwing a small 20-guest wedding in Maine which her grandfather George H.W. Bush was able to attend before he passed away.

They later threw a larger Texan wedding on her father’s ranch, which saw her sister Jenna serve as matron of honour as guests including Prabal Gurung attended.

Like Clinton, she wore a Vera Wang dress as well as a bracelet which her grandfather gave to her grandmother.

And as for the current First Children…

Donald Trump’s Children

Donald Trump Jr.

Parents: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump

Donald Trump Jr. is the president’s oldest child and is the executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, after joining the business back in 2010. The Wharton School of Business graduate is one of his father’s most fervent supporters, with Trump Jr. seen at many of his father’s rallies and posting numerous pro-Trump pictures and memes on his personal Instagram.

He was born in 1977 and spent many summers with his grandparents in Czechoslovakia. He was married to model Vanessa Haydon for twelve years and had five children with her, however they later divorced in 2018. He has since started dating Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host.

Like his dad, he’s inherited his flair for the dramatic and has amassed a number of controversies as a result. For example he posted an anti-refugee tweet which divided many on Twitter, saying, “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem. Make America great again.”

He also drew ire for tweeting the name of the alleged whistleblower, whose report kickstarted an impeachment trial based on claims that President Donald Trump had pressured Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden and his son by withholding foreign aid.

He and his younger brother, Eric Jr., have been at the centre of controversy for their love of hunting and have in the past gone on hunting trips abroad together.

Photos of the pair showing off their dead animal trophies – including a deceased leopard, a strung up crocodile and in Donald Trump Jr’s case the mutilated tail of an elephant – periodically surface online and have drawn criticism from many including Mia Farrow, who tagged their father in a tweet and wrote, “Tell your sons that animal cruelty is now a crime.”

They later released a joint statement saying they were “avid outdoorsmen and were brought up hunting and fishing with our grandfather who taught us that nothing should ever be taken for granted or wasted.”

They continued, “We have the utmost respect for nature and have always hunted in accordance with local laws and regulations. In addition, all meat was donated to local villagers who were incredibly grateful.”

Donald Trump Jr. additionally tweeted, “I AM A HUNTER I don’t hide from that.”

Ivanka Trump

Parents: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner are heavily involved in President Donald Trump’s White House administration. Ivanka, who is referred to as “Advisor to the President” on a US Aid website, is regularly seen on the campaign trail and caucuses supporting her father – including notably hugging him after he was acquitted.

She leads an initiative in the White House called the WGDP, which is described as the “first whole-of-government effort to advance women’s economic empowerment.” She is known to be fashionable and has an expensive wardrobe which regularly tips into the four figure price range for single items.

Ivanka made headlines last year when a clip from G20 went viral, where she was seen trying to involve herself in a conversation between Theresa May, Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron and International Monetary Fund leader Christine Lagard. It was an awkward moment, which appeared to show Ivanka being snubbed by the leaders.

Prior to the White House, she worked as a model, launched a fashion line (which has since folded) and worked in the family business. She is also sisters-in-law with model Karlie Kloss, who married her husband’s brother Josh Kushner, and visited her in Wyoming ahead of Kloss and Kushner’s wedding last year.

In an interview with Barbara Walters, Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Tiffany told her that Ivanka is the president’s “favourite child.”

Eric Trump

Parents: Donald Trump and Ivana Trump

Eric is the Executive Vice President of the Trump Organisation and according to the Trump’s official website, he is ‘responsible for all aspects of management and operation of the global real estate empire including new project acquisition, development and construction’. He also has led major projects for the Trump Organisation including redeveloping a Miami property, acquiring Trump International Ireland and a £200million renovation of the Trump Turnberry property in Scotland.

Eric has also worked with his father on his former reality show The Apprentice, which he starred on as a guest judge from time to time.

He is married to Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, who formerly worked as a TV producer for CBS, and they have two children: Carolina Dorothy Trump and Eric L. Trump.

He studied at Georgetown University, where he studied finance and management. He was also a member of the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity.

Tiffany Trump

Parents: Donald Trump and Marla Maples

Unlike her older brothers and sisters, Tiffany Trump is still currently a student. Although she’s been seen more frequently at political events and caucuses, she is still finishing up at Georgetown Law School where she’s also president of the Cyberlaw Society. Previously, she studied Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania.

She is Donald Trump’s only daughter with model Marla Maples, who he divorced in 1997 before her sixth birthday. Tiffany grew up with Maples in California and remains very close to her, with Maples featuring frequently on her Instagram.

According to The Washingtonian, her father named her in reference to one of his business deals – as Trump purchased the $5 million air rights above Tiffany & Co which allowed him to build Trump Tower. Speaking to the New York Times twenty minutes after Tiffany was born, Trump said, “But I’ve also always loved the name.”

Although it isn’t entirely clear what Tiffany is going to do once she finishes university, her brother Donald Trump Jr. said at an opening of a Vancouver Trump property in 2017 that she was “soon to be within the organisation”. Her brother, Eric, called her an “amazing person” with an “incredible work ethic.”

She is currently dating Michael Boulos, a Nigerian-Lebanese heir to a company called Boulos Enterprises, and even brought him to the State of the Union with her. She has a Manhattan apartment which features a Swarovski crystal portrait of herself, which is made up of 150,000 crystals.

Speaking on the Oprah Winfrey show, Tiffany said, “I like being Tiffany, not just necessarily, like, Tiffany Trump.”

Barron Trump

Parents: Donald Trump and Melania Trump

Not much is known about Barron, though every now and again his parents will share an interesting tidbit about him. For example, his mother Melania revealed that she calls the 13 year old “little Donald” and said, “He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him ‘Little Donald’.”

Barron is bilingual and speaks both English and Slovenian. Although he may be Little Donald, he certainly isn’t little anymore as he now towers over both of his parents – which prompted Twitter users to rally for him to be drafted to the NBA.

He also appears to be close to his nieces and nephews, as his half-sister Ivanka called him a “baby whisperer.” She shared a video of Barron playing peekaboo with one of her children over the president’s head, as his mother Melania watched on fondly.

Barron occasionally shows up to events with his mother and father, though for the most part is kept out of the limelight. He also made headlines last year when a Hollywood screenwriter wrote some political fanfiction about him, penning a script called Barron: A Tale of Love, Loss and Legacy where he set out to “sabotage his father’s 2016 campaign” after it ruined his “personal life, his country and the world at large.” The script would go on to make the Hollywood Black List.