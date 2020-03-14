In the space of seven days, Spain has turned from relative normality and calm to a “state of alarm” due to the threat of coronavirus and football, like everything else, has been hugely affected.

The following is a diary account of my last week, taking in trips to Barcelona, Seville and Liverpool before a return to Madrid on Thursday, and looking at how the panorama has changed amid growing concerns and an increased number of Covid-19 cases which have left the nation in lockdown and football suspended…

Saturday, March 7: Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad

I travel by train from Madrid to Barcelona and meet with three other journalists before Barcelona’s game at home to Real Sociedad. With the coronavirus risk in mind, one refuses to shake hands.

At the time, it seems strange, but would soon become the norm. The Camp Nou is the same as ever, with a large crowd of 77,035 present for the match.

The only noticeable difference is in the toilets at half-time: instead of queueing up to use the urinal, the wait is at the sink where every single fan washes their hands meticulously (many for the recommended 20 seconds or longer).

And if that appears fairly normal to some, it is something I have never seen before at hundreds of matches all over Europe and beyond.

Sunday, March 8: Real Betis 2-1 Real Madrid

Seville seems even more relaxed than Barcelona.

A crowd of 51,521 watches Real Betis beat Real Madrid 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin and at that point, LaLiga is continuing as normal.

Bars, cafes and restaurants are full across the city and fans hug as the home side secures their first win since January.

Across Spain, over a million women – and some men – take to the streets on International Women’s Day in a protest against the slow pace of change towards equality, including an estimated 350,000 in Madrid and around 200,000 in Barcelona.

In Pictures | Real Betis vs Real Madrid | 08/03/2020

Still, there are no government warnings about large gatherings.

Monday, March 9

Breakfast at the hotel in Seville is busy. In the centre, locals and tourists soak up the sun. “It’s all pretty calm down here,” a waitress says when asked about the threat of coronavirus.

Not many appear to be bothered by Covid-19 at this point and in town, all the talk is about El Gran Derbi, with Sevilla and Betis to meet in the city’s big match the following weekend.

Or so people thought.

But that evening, it is announced that Sevilla’s Europa League game at home to Roma on Thursday is to be played behind closed doors. And it is just the start…

Tuesday, March 10

Back in Madrid, LaLiga announces that the next two rounds of the competition – at least – will be played behind closed doors to avoid a possible spread of the virus.

That same evening, Valencia face Atalanta in the Champions League at Mestalla in a match already shut to fans given the threat in Italy.

Thousands of fans gather outside the stadium to meet the team bus and atmospheric sounds are played over the loudspeaker, but the ambience is strange and Valencia are well beaten.

That same night, Atletico Madrid post a statement on their website in which they advise fans to follow government advice on the risk of large groups congregating and instruct the supporters to avoid travelling to Liverpool for their Champions League last-16 second leg at Anfield the following day.

But by that point, though, many are already there…

Wednesday, March 11: Liverpool 2-3 Atletico Madrid (AET)

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (2-3 AET) | UEFA Champions League highlights

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid (2-3 AET) | UEFA Champions League highlights

In Spain, it is announced that all games in Segunda B and Tercera (the third and fourth tiers) will be suspended. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) also confirms that the Copa del Rey final, scheduled for April 18, will be postponed.

Meanwhile, there are an estimated 3,000 Atletico fans in Liverpool. Some stay behind in Madrid, especially those feeling ill or vulnerable. Others travel from elsewhere in Spain.

Many, having spent hundreds on flights and hotels, are not prepared to miss out. In the city centre, supporters gather and sing songs. On social media, many call them “irresponsible”.

The atmosphere in the city is normal. Inside the stadium, a crowd of 52,267 watches Atleti win a thrilling tie in extra time.

I see plenty of other journalists at the game, but there’s no handshaking now.

In the press room after the game, a journalist asks if he can eat some sandwiches which had been left since half-time.

“You can, but they have been there for ages,” says the young lady clearing up. “That’s alright,” the writer replies and laughing, he adds: “We’re all going to die anyway!”

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid | 11/03/2020

Thursday, March 12

As I check out of the hotel, I realise the previous night’s match at Anfield is probably the last I will attend for some time. Shortly afterwards, Real Madrid announce that a member of their basketball squad has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

With the club’s basketball and football teams sharing facilities at Valdebebas, they are placed into quarantine. LaLiga then announce that the competition is suspended for the next two rounds of matches.

I consider staying in the UK (I am supposed to attend Manchester City vs Real Madrid the following Tuesday), but realise there is no chance that will happen now.

With no games to attend, it seems a good time to visit my mum and dad. But what if I have the virus and it just hasn’t manifested itself yet? I cannot take the risk and decide to return to Madrid.

On the flight from London, there are many Atletico fans. Around halfway through the journey, a passenger faints and needs medical attention.

Paranoia reigns.

Some throw unpleasant looks at the poor man, while others stare as he is helped by the cabin crew.

After we have landed, he is allowed off first to receive the treatment he needs. As he does, some passengers take photos and shoot videos.

The stewardess has to ask them to stop and says his condition is nothing to do with coronavirus. Whether it is or not, the behaviour of those recording footage with their phones is inexcusable.

Friday, March 13

Barcelona suspend training activities and by the end of the day, most other LaLiga clubs have followed suit. UEFA also reveal there will be no Champions League action next week.

In Madrid, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announces a “state of alarm” and citizens are told to stay at home. By noon on Friday, there are 4,209 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spain and 120 deaths.

A campaign on social media encourages people to remain in their homes. Atleti coach Diego Simeone posts a video on Twitter urging citizens to “follow the path the experts mark for us, taking care of ourselves and protecting those around us”.

At 21: 00 local time, Real Madrid’s LaLiga game against Eibar had been due to start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Instead, there is no football on and I am leaving the supermarket with two big bags of supplies as I prepare for two weeks of self-isolation at home.

Saturday, March 14

From today, all bars, restaurants and cafes in Madrid are closed, with only supermarkets, pharmacies and (bizarrely) tobacconists to remain open.

Quarantine begins. There are now an estimated 5,753 cases across Spain, with over half in Madrid.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Works starts to disinfect the streets of the capital.

Outside, it is eerily quiet.

And for once, football is not the biggest talking topic in Spain.