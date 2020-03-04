🔥From British Steel to Sony, the pensions transfer timebomb laying waste to communities🔥

Andy Willerton is a tough, proud man. That’s why it’s so shocking to see him weep.

For more than 30 years, he’s toiled for British Steel in Scunthorpe, part of a team that can hone 300 tonnes of molten metal into finished steel products in 50 minutes flat.

The work is hard — scorching in summer, cold in winter.

With failing health at his 53 years of age, you can’t blame him for wanting to retire early.

But his dreams were dashed in 2016 by financial advisers who told him to pull his money out of British Steel’s generous defined pension scheme and into a private one.

Andy now pays almost as much in fees every year for his private pension than he’ll be able to withdraw.

Worse still, had he stayed in the company scheme for a few months longer, an upwards revaluation by the pension trustees would have nearly doubled his £248,000 transfer pot.

He says: “I thought I was doing the right thing for my wife, my kids, my grandchildren, to make our futures safe. But I let them down. Now I will have to work for another six years, maybe more, but I just can’t do it.”

Andy is one of around 8000 British Steel workers advised to opt out of the pension when the scheme was closed in 2017.

As many as 7500 are now worse off as a result. Within the company scheme, employees were guaranteed an income. Outside, they face big fees and likely exposure to far more risk.

This week, British Steel was taken over by China’s Jingye Group, throwing potential redundancy into the mix of their messed-up personal finances.

But while British Steel is the cause célèbre of defined-benefit rip-offs, lawyers say they are only the tip of the iceberg.

At a hearing with MPs and regulators in Westminster last week, Philippa Hann, whose law firm Clarke Willmott is representing 450 British Steel workers, estimated people have lost £40 billion from being wrongly transferred by IFAs out of companies’ defined-benefit schemes, from Jaguar Land Rover to Ford to Welsh Water.

“Billions have been taken out of some of the most deprived parts of the country,” she says. “And when those people begin to run out of money in their seventies and start needing care, what is going to happen to those communities then?”

Industrial plants, where large groups of workers are easier to target by unscrupulous advisers, appear to have been the worst affected, she says. But she has clients from white-collar pension schemes such as Sony and Trinity Mirror, too. Welsh Water employees are also on her books.

Employees of Beyonce’s record company Sony allege they have been wrongly advised to quit the defined benefit pension (Getty Images )

“Unless you’re dying,” she says, “for the vast majority of people under the age of 50, opting out of a defined-benefit scheme is never the right option.”

She says the system is skewed so the advisers get paid more if they get you to opt out than stay put. “The temptation seems to have just been too great.”

The Financial Conduct Authority reckons the amount of mis-sold defined-benefit transfers to be more like £20 billion rather than Hann’s £40 billion estimate, but even so, putting it right is proving impossible.

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme caps compensation at £50,000 or £85,000, barely scratching the surface on many claims. So victims end up suing the companies instead.

But there they run into difficulties, too.

First off, they can’t claim five years after the mis-sell, and many won’t realise they are worst off until it is too late.

Then, they may face another problem.

Lawyers are covered by insurance for their past advice. Victims can claim against it for compensation. But, says Hann, IFAs’ insurance can exclude previous years’ activities. Of the 42 she is pursuing for clients, only one has full professional indemnity cover.

That firm is Quilter, the stock market-quoted company which got entangled in the British Steel mess when it bought IFA group Lighthouse last year.

Lighthouse was invited in to British Steel’s Scunthorpe administrative offices by the workers’ union, Unite. Its advisers were even given office space in the works’ administrative building. There, according to Al Rush, an IFA now advising workers how to get their affairs back in order, “they were just transferred en masse. Eight, nine, 10 people, in and out, one after the other.”

As the publicity over Lighthouse’s alleged role gathers pace, the British Steel scandal poses a reputational risk for its new owners.

About 300 British Steel employees were advised to transfer out by Lighthouse. An employee has been suspended pending investigation.

Quilter said: “We are aware of the concerns surrounding British Steel pension transfer advice, including that provided to these members by Lighthouse prior to its acquisition by Quilter in 2019. We are in the process of reviewing each of these cases.”

Those advised through Quilter stand a chance of redress. Others less so. Several companies have merely declared themselves bankrupt, leaving victims hanging.

In Scunthorpe, Andy, his son and his son-in-law all work at the British Steel plant. His son-in-law was laid off on Monday.

The government wants to “level up” towns like this.

It should start with a thorough pensions review to make people financially whole again.

What is a defined benefit pension?

Defined-benefit pension schemes are the Rolls-Royce of retirement savings.

Companies usually contribute generously every month, alongside the employee, and guarantee an income on retirement based on the salary and length of service. Most have been closed, with employees like British Steel’s Andy Willerton offered the chance to transfer out.

For the majority of people, it is better to keep the money with the old scheme, but over a three-year period, the FCA found IFAs recommended transfers in 69% of 234,951 cases.

Deadline looming

Those who have been missold a pension transfer have until five years to make a legal claim for redress against the company.

It can take months of legal preamble to get to the stage of lodging a claim in court, so in reality, the deadline is more like four years from the time the bad advice was given.

This is one reason why the British Steel issue is high profile now – the mis-selling appears to have been at its peak in 2016 and 2017.

If an adviser voluntarily notifies clients that it may have given bad advice, the clock is accelerated to just three years to claim.

Many people do not even realise they would have been better off remaining in the company fund, so lawyer Hann has urged the Financial Conduct Authority proactively to get out into the British Steel communities to warn employees to get help checking the advice they got before it is too late.