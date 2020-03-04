🔥From beef to lobster, nine Wellingtons to try in London🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

As a nation, we famously go weak at the knees for pastry-wrapped meat.

Sausage rolls, pork pies and Cornish pasties are all celebrated staples of a British diet (albeit a calorie-liberal one), but the king of such delights has to be the beef Wellington.

Or should that be the Duke? Despite no recorded correlation, the dish is believed to have been named after the Napoleon-beating First Duke of Wellington, a moniker divined perhaps as taunting alternative to the French “filet de bœuf en croûte”.

Traditionally, a Wellington consists of a beef fillet baked inside layers of pâté, mushroom duxelles, parma ham and puff pastry – but in trusty form, London’s contemporary chefs have deduced some slightly more inventive takes on the Sunday roast favourite.

From vegetarian haggis to an entire pastry sea bass, these are the wonderful – and occasionally weird – Wellingtons that you need to get a slice of in London.

Claridge’s

A suitably luxurious Wellington of whole lobster wrapped in pastry, served with sauce Américaine and truffle fries.

£86 for two, Brook Street, W1K 4HR​, claridges.co.uk

Sussex

This wild food-focused spot celebrates a different meat every week, with fillings ranging from hare to fallow deer.

From £58 per sharing portion, 63-64 Frith Street, W1D 3JW​, sussex-restaurant.com

45 Jermyn St.

Come here for a classic with a side of drama: the beef is served with a peppercorn sauce flambéed tableside with plenty of brandy.

£80 for two, 45 Jermyn Street, SW1 6DN​, 45jermynst.com

The Connaught Grill

At the recently reopened Mayfair dining room, a whole wild sea bass en croute is shaped and decorated to look like the fish itself.

£70 for two, Carlos Place, W1K 2AL​, the-connaught.co.uk

Holborn Dining Room

Pastry maestro Calum Franklin hosts “Welly Wednesdays”, plating Wellingtons by the slice with roast potatoes.

£29.50, 252 High Holborn, WC1V 7EN​, holborndiningroom.com

The Nitery

Sunday roasts at Gizzi Erksine’s pop-up treat vegetarians to a Wellington filled with meat-free haggis, mushroom duxelles and spring truffle.

£20, 45 St Martin’s Lane, London WC2N 4HX​, morganshotelgroup.com

Colette

The high-end Chelsea deli offers customers a pre-prepared beef Wellington which they can take home and cook themselves.

£50 per sharing portion, 315 Fulham Road, SW10 9QH​, colette.co.uk

The Northall at the Corinthia

André Garrett’s dining room at the Corinthia hotel serves its Romney Marsh lamb en croute with broad beans, artichoke and smoked garlic.

£70 for two, 10a Northumberland Avenue, WC2N 5AE​, corinthia.com

Mama Shelter

The near Hackney hotel’s ‘Sunday Spread’ offers bottomless food to round out the weekend, including endless portions of beef Wellington.

£25 for bottomless food, 437 Hackney Road, E2 8PP, mamashelter.com