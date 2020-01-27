🔥Friends star David Schwimmer spent years campaigning for Ross Geller to date women of colour: ‘I was aware of the lack of diversity’🔥

David Schwimmer revealed he called on producers of Friends to increase the diversity among its cast members, ‘campaigning’ for Ross Geller to date women of colour.

The 53-year-old starred as Ross throughout Friends’ entire 10 seasons and has often been hailed as the sitcom’s most problematic character who hasn’t aged well with millennials which caught onto the series after it found a new home on Netflix.

From his issues with a male many, several homophobic jibes and his aversion to son Ben holding a Barbie doll, there are many reasons Ross is perhaps the least popular of the Friends gang today – unless you talk to the fan who really rattled Rachel star Jennifer Aniston on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

Among the many criticisms of Friends, its frightful shortage of non-white, non-heterosexual characters is pretty alarming.

Amid calls for a reboot, which haven’t simmered since Friend came to an end in 2004, David proposed to the Guardian: ‘Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends, but I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of colour.

‘One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.’

He added: ‘It’s interesting also how the show handled the Judaism of the characters. I don’t think that was earth-shattering or groundbreaking at all, but I for one was glad that we had at least one episode where it wasn’t just about Christmas.

‘It was also Hanukkah and, even though I played the Hanukkah armadillo, I was glad that we at least acknowledged the differences in religious observation.’

Aisha Tyler starred as Ross’ girlfriend Charlie, the first recurring black character in Friends.

‘People of colour were always aware of it [the lack of diversity],’ she told the Guardian.

‘Even at the time, people were constantly pointing out that Friends wasn’t as diverse as the Manhattan of the real world.

‘My character wasn’t written on the page to be a woman of colour, and I auditioned against a lot of other women of different ethnic backgrounds, so I like to think they picked me because I was the right person for the role.

‘But I knew it was something new for the show, and it was really important because, the fact of the matter was, it was a show set in Manhattan that was almost entirely Caucasian.

‘It was an unrealistic representation of what the real world looked like.’

Friends airs Daily on Comedy Central and is available to stream on Netflix UK.





