🔥Friends reunion: Fans and celebrities react after Jennifer Aniston and co-stars confirm HBO Max reunion special🔥

Sixteen years since The Last One aired, the Friends cast will be getting back together next month for a reunion special.

After the news was confirmed on Friday, fans – including celebrity followers – took to social media to share their glee that Chandler, Monica, Joey, Ross and Rachel will be reuniting.

According to an announcement from HBO Max, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will be getting back together in March.

Aniston was among the Friends stars to post about the reunion on Instagram, in a post which now has nearly 8 million likes.

The likes of Kate Hudson and Ellen DeGeneres all shared their joy on social media at the revelation.

Comedian and talk show host DeGeneres tweeted a picture of her photoshopped into the announcement, adding: “We’re back”.

Actor Hudson commented on the Instagram post confirming the Central Perk gang were reuniting, saying: “I feel like the whole world just had a collective orgasm!”

Writer Erin Foster said: “WAIT I NEED TO UNDERSTAND WHATS HAPPENING HERE”

Singer Sarah Hyland commented: “EXCUSE ME?!” followed by a slew of emojis.

Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski added: “NOTHING ELSE MATTERS.”

Fans of the sitcom quickly shared their joy on social media as well.

Others speculated that the episode might take place around the birthday of Emma, Ross and Rachel’s daughter.

In the canon she was born in 2002, so she would be turning 18 in 2020.

When HBO made the announcement about the reunion, they stated it would be unscripted.

This means that it is unlikely a new episode in the style of the old series will be produced.

But that will not dampen the excitement of most Friends fanatics.