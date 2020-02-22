🔥Friends reunion confirmed as new special episode comes to HBO Max🔥

Jennifer Aniston has confirmed a Friends reunion episode.

The star, who played Rachel Green in the beloved sitcom, shared an image of the cast on Instagram and wrote: “It’s happening…”

She then tagged her fellow stars as well as HBO Max, which is set to air the new episode.

The project could be used to launch the HBO Max streaming service this spring, according the Wall Street Journal.

Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer would all be involved.

The image shared by Aniston showed all of the original main characters of the show.

HBO Max secured the rights to all 10 seasons of Friends for its streaming service scheduled to launch in April.

The series has found a new lease of life on Netflix where it was the second most-watched show in 2018, according to Nielsen data.

Last year, Aniston spoke to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about a possible new “Friends” project saying: “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

It comes amid speculation that the one hour reunion wil be a retrospective interview with the cast, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.