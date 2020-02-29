🔥Friends reunion: 5 burning questions the HBO special needs to answer🔥

It’s finally happening. After 15 years of being asked whether they’d ever return to Central Perk, the cast of Friends are teaming up for a reunion special (Cue countless headlines asking “Could we BE any more excited?”).

Of course, there are caveats. The one-off episode, which is set to premiere on new streaming service HBO Max, won’t see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry reprising their famous characters.

Instead, it’s thought it will take a chat show format (The Late Late Show’s executive producer Ben Winston is directing and producing) with the six stars joining forces to reminisce over their time filming one of the best-loved sitcoms of all time.

As much as we’d love to know what Rachel, Ross and co would be up to in 2020 (for Rachel’s sake, we can only hope they’re now on a permanent break), the choice of format is probably a blessing in disguise. After all, there are too many examples of what can go wrong when a beloved TV show is brought back after a lengthy hiatus (dare we mention Netflix’s Gilmore Girls revival?).

Reunion: All six stars will appear in the special episode (Getty Images)

If this news leaves you with a lurking sense of deja vu, there’s a good reason. Back in 2016, a similar endeavour united the key cast members – bar Perry, who sent a taped message – to celebrate the TV legacy of James Burrows, who directed 15 episodes of the show including the pilot.

The biggest revelation back then? That Kudrow was the only one who actually had to audition for her part.

This time around – and with all six friends fully on board – we’re crossing our fingers that the group are more likely to excavate some long-dormant gossip or forgotten pieces of trivia. Here are just some of the questions we hope they get around to answering…

What did the cast really think of Matt LeBlanc’s Joey spin-off?

Spin-off: It’s safe to say Joey was not a major hit()

It’s gone on to provide the punchline for at least 30 percent of jokes in terminally underrated comedy drama Episodes (which sees LeBlanc star as a larger-than-life version of himself) and it’s fair to say that even the most dedicated Friends fans do not look back fondly upon spin-off series Joey.

Miraculously, the programme, which followed Joey as he headed off to the bright lights of Los Angeles in a bid to revitalise his ailing acting career, managed to last for two seasons – although the second was cancelled halfway through due to low ratings.

The remaining episodes were never broadcast (you can watch them if you’re willing to part with upwards of £100 for the full set of DVD).

So, have the other five Friends ever sat through an episode of Joey? How did it feel to see him set fire to their comic legacy (to put it dramatically)? And do they still mock him about it in their group chat?

What happened to the huge dog statue?

Memento: Did any of the cast keep the dog statue? (Getty Images)

From the Etch-a-Sketch board to Central Perk’s orange sofa to the yellow frame on Monica’s apartment door, Friends didn’t lack for iconic props, but the white dog statue was a real standout.

The aesthetically dubious ornament first appeared in series two, when Joey left Chandler behind to rent and furnish a new apartment after landing a role on Days Of Our Lives. When he gets fired from the show soon afterwards, his belongings are repossessed – all apart from the dog, which Ross decides to buy out of sympathy. It ends up back in Joey and Chandler’s apartment (aside from the boys and girls’ brief flat swap) – until Joey forces his best friend to take it when he moves in with Monica, who quickly banishes it to their balcony.

The statue itself was actually a good luck gift to Aniston from a friend before filming started on the show and somehow became an integral part of the apartment set (whether that’s a compliment or not, we’re undecided).

But when production wrapped, did Aniston take the dog back home? Did another of the Friends adopt it? Is it gathering dust in a second hand shop somewhere near the Warner Brothers studio lot? We simply must have answers.

Why did Joey’s character arc become so… depressing?

Childish: Joey seemed to become more like a toddler as the series went on (Getty Images)

Even when you totally disregard the Joey spin-off (it’s really very easy to do), there was something distinctly odd at work when it came to this character’s development in the later series. Though his almost childlike lack of common sense provided plenty of punch lines in the earlier episodes, the effect was for the most part more charming than cringe – until he seemed to become a food-obsessed man-child.

Season 10 was the absolute nadir of Joey’s apparent stupidity being played for laughs (his “paper, snow, a ghost!” game show appearance and The One Where Joey Speaks French spring to mind) – so what went wrong, and did LeBlanc mind that his character’s personality seemed to slowly disintegrate as the series went on?

Which outfits did Jennifer Aniston keep?

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that out of all six friends, Rachel Green’s wardrobe was by far the best (Monica and Phoebe’s earlier wardrobe choices have also aged pretty well, but the less said about Chandler’s sweater vests, the better). Even before she got a job at Ralph Lauren, she managed to pull off just about every ’90s trend from plaid skirts to spaghetti strap dresses to high waisted jeans.

Aniston has previously admitted that she held onto a handful of pieces she wore on the show – but which ones?

Are there any storylines the cast regret now?

Problematic: One storyline saw Ross develop a crush on his cousin ()

Looking back, not all of the show’s plot twists have stood the test of time and in 2020, it’s hard to imagine storylines such as Ross’ discomfort with Emma’s male nanny, Ross’ weird crush on his cousin and Ross’ jealous rage over Rachel’s colleague Mark (have you spotted a theme here?) getting a green light from a writers’ room, let alone running gags like ‘Fat Monica’ and the boys’ low-key homophobia.

Many of the cast have since addressed the show’s flaws in interviews, but it would certainly be illuminating to learn whether any of these problematic plot points raised eyebrows on set at the time, and which ones the stars regret now.