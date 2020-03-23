🔥Frida Kahlo online exhibition puts more than 800 of the Mexican artist's works on show🔥

frida-kahlo-online-exhibition-puts-more-than-800-of-the-mexican-artist&apos;s-works-on-show

More than 800 paintings, objects and photographs appear in a new interactive online exhibition about Frida Kahlo.

Created in collaboration with 33 collections around the world, including the V&A Museum and English National Ballet, Google Arts & Culture has created a digital exploration of the Mexican artist.

Face of Frida shows her self-portraits, drawings, clothes and possessions alongside explorations of her life and legacy. 

Viewers can inspect the works with a magnifying glass tool, which allows you to see the pieces in fine detail, as well as read her letters and take virtual tours around the places she lived and worked.

There are also sections to read about her impact on other artists, the world of fashion, dance and music.

Excerpts from the V&A’s hugely popular 2018 exhibition Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up, which was met with unprecedented demand, will be able to view.

Explore the online exhibition here.

