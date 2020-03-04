🔥French 'Spiderman' Alain Robert climbs Barcelona skyscraper in 'coronavirus protest'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

French “Spiderman” Alain Robert has scaled a 144-metre tall skyscraper in Barcelona in a reported coronavirus protest.

Mr Robert has previously tried to climb The Shard by London Bridge, and a court order has since been issued to prevent him trying to do the same.

On Wednesday, March 4 the urban climber reached the top of Agbar Tower in the Catalonian city.

The climb was reportedly made to call for governments and individuals to be more responsible when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak.

Photos from the scene show Mr Robert being lead away by police after returning to the ground.

