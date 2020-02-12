french-ski-chalet-for-sale-comes-with-vin-diesel&apos;s-motorbike

🔥French ski chalet for sale comes with Vin Diesel's motorbike🔥

News
John koli0

A glamorous ski chalet has been listed for sale, with some unusual movie merchandise positioned in the living room…

A ski chalet with Vin Diesel’s motorbike — and other A-list pads…

Fans of Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel could snap up this four-bedroom ski chalet in the French Alps — with the Hollywood hardman’s motorbike included in the deal.

The Lazareth custom-built bike from the movie Babylon AD is centre stage in the living room, next to a bar overlooking the lake at Tignes-les-Brévières. 

The chalet includes a sauna, steam room, massage room and private lift. 

For sale at £3.8 million through Free Spirit Alpine, maybe Diesel will want to snap up Chalet Babylon himself.

