🔥French Open move prompts angry player backlash as US Open bosses consider date switch🔥

The US Open could be moved from its late August date because of the shift in tennis’s calendar because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The French Open announced a unilateral decision on Tuesday that it was switching the event to a September 20 start date from its initial starting point of May 24, which led to an angry backlash from players

And overnight, US Open bosses warned it could follow suit, despite the event at Flushing Meadows still being five months away, but said it would do so in consultation to avoid riling players further.

In a statement, the US Tennis Association said: “The USTA is continuing to plan for the 2020 US Open and is not at this time implementing any changes to the schedule.

“These are unprecedented times, though, and we are assessing all of our options, including the possibility of moving the tournament to a later date.

“At a time when the world is coming together, we recognise that such a decision should not be made unilaterally and, therefore, the USTA would only do so in full consultation with the other Grand Slam tournaments, the WTA and ATP, the ITF and our partners, including the Laver Cup.”

Roland Garros’s decision to shift the second Grand Slam of the year led to an angry rebuke from Vasek Pospisil, a member of the ATP Players Council, who called the move “selfish” and “arrogant”. He said: “This is a difficult time, everyone is being impacted by this catastrophe. Enhancing communication and working together to find solutions should be the priority.”

British doubles player Jamie Murray declared his surprise that the French Open had made the announcement, with the US Open intending to follow suit.

He said: “I thought the powers that be in tennis were supposed to be all about working together these days?”

And the Australian Darren Cahill, who previously coached Simona Halep, called on tennis authorities to come together to avoid further fall-out, with Wimbledon’s place on the calendar also currently in doubt.

He said: “Nobody wants to see RG cancelled, just all work together to fix a schedule that makes sense when things clear up a bit. Players, tournaments, majors, men and women all in a room. Now is a bit early for answers.”