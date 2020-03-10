🔥French forced to tell citizens that cocaine will not cure coronavirus amid social media rumours🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The French government has been forced to warn citizens that cocaine does not cure coronavirus after false claims were circulated on social media.

The warning came as part of an ongoing government campaign to tackle disinformation surrounding the outbreak.

The French Ministry of Social Affairs and Health tweeted: “No, cocaine does NOT protect against Covid-19.

“It is an addictive drug that causes serious side effects and is harmful to people’s health.”

It comes as the NHS warned about the spread of misleading information in the UK.

As well as cocaine, France’s health department has also issued guidance in relation to spraying alcohol or chlorine on the skin – methods which have all been falsely peddled online as a cure for coronavirus.

In other posts, the French health department has sought to reassure citizens that coronavirus cannot be transmitted via mosquito bites, and that disinfectant hand sanitisers do not cause cancer.

Its warning over cocaine appears to be in response to a series of viral memes showing doctored news headlines suggesting the class A drug “kills coronavirus”.

The mock-up still from a fake “breaking news” broadcast has been among many posts peddling myths and disinformation online, including conspiracies about the virus’ origin.

Other social media posts have shared details of fake cures, including drinking bleach and cancer cell killer chlorine dioxide, also known as MMS.

As of Tuesday, France has reported 1,191 coronavirus cases and five more deaths, bringing the total to 30.

In the UK, official NHS guidance is to be displayed at the top of internet search results as part of measures to stop the spread of disinformation around Covid-19.

The health service has highlighted a fake account it had suspended from Twitter after it posed as a hospital and posted inaccurate information about coronavirus cases.

The account, claiming to be a hospital in Andover, Hampshire, falsely posted that it had received a number of patients with coronavirus-like symptoms before it was suspended by Twitter.

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust declined to comment on the account but the NHS said it was continuing to work with Twitter to remove false accounts and other misleading information.

In response and as part of a new range of features for internet platforms, the health service said it had worked with Google, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on ways to help promote “good advice” when people were searching online for information.