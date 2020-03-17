🔥French face fines if they leave home amid coronavirus lockdown as Europe prepares to close external borders🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The French population were today facing fines for leaving their own homes as President Emmanuel Macron ordered a total lockdown of his country and the European Union prepared to shut its external borders.

All non-essential travel within the EU’s passport-free Schengen area is also to be outlawed.

Seven countries have already informed the European Commission, the EU’s executive body, that they have reintroduced ID checks inside the Schengen area. Among them are Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland.

Europe is the centre of the Covid-19 pandemic. The continent has had more than 50,000 cases and more than 2,000 people have died.

Mr Macron’s measures, which include closing France’s borders, prompted huge queues at railway and coach stations in Paris as thousands of people, included British travellers, tried to flee before the curbs were due to come into force at lunchtime.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she would ask EU leaders to implement the new curbs during a video conference today. “The less travel, the more we can contain the virus,” she said. Britons are not due to be affected by the EU’s external border closures as British citizens are still also citizens of Europe.

Long-term residents, family members of EU nationals and diplomats will be exempt, as well as cross-border and healthcare workers and people transporting goods. The measures will be in place for at least 30 days.

Meanwhile in France residents were told that for the next 15 days they can only leave home to buy food, or for other exceptional reasons. Anyone caught on the street without an official document “justifying movement”, which can be obtained online, faces a fine of €38 (£35), rising to €118 if unpaid.

“The message is clear — stay at home,” said interior minister Christophe Castaner. Some 100,000 police and army personnel will enforce the rules.

Today small groups were standing outside supermarkets before they opened. Many more were making their way to mainline stations, including the Gare du Nord, where high-speed trains were still running to London. “The restrictions are just going to get tougher over here, and that’s the reason I’m leaving,” said a 58-year-old British businessman. “Expecting us to download a document every time we go out is ridiculous, but the police and army will be enforcing the bureaucracy.”

The French were joining in the exodus from Paris, with most saying they would prefer to self-isolate in the countryside rather than in a small city flat.

France’s finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, announced €45 billion package of measures to bolster the economy, telling French RTL radio: “We don’t want bankruptcies.”

His pledge followed a solemn live television address by Mr Macron last night in which he pledged to put €300 billion into “the war against ­coronavirus”.

Borders with other European countries will be closed, although French nationals will be allowed to “return home”. Hotels and other private businesses could be requisitioned in order to help treat sufferers. Mr Macron said: “We are at war … we’re fighting neither another army nor our own nation. But the enemy is here, invisible, untouchable … and is ­advancing.

“There can be no more outside meetings, no more seeing family or friends on the street or in the park.

“We must slow the spread of this virus by limiting the number of people we are in contact with each day to the strict minimum. If we do not, we endanger the lives of those we hold dear.”

Admitting that the economic cost would be enormous, Mr Macron said: “All businesses must organise to facilitate remote work. When that is not possible, they will have to adapt their organisation to enforce these new measures.”

Government grants will be made available to those facing bankruptcy, while tax demands will be frozen.

Italy, ground zero in Europe’s battle with Covid-19, and Spain, which has imposed a 15-day state of emergency and placed private hospitals under state control, are already on lockdown.

Germany has also stepped up its restrictions, with Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing new measures.

She said that religious services would be halted, and told Germans to cancel any domestic or foreign holiday travel.

Most non-grocery shops and venues have been ordered to shut. Schools across the country have already been closed.

“The better everyone sticks to these rules, the faster we’ll get through this phase,” she said.

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said his country was aiming for “maximum control” as he made the first televised address to the nation by a Dutch leader since the 1970s.

Schools and daycare centres are closed to most citizens, although they will continue to look after the children of healthcare, public transport and emergency service workers.

Restaurants, cafes and sports clubs are also shut, but hotels are remaining open.