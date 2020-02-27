Free trauma services offered to patrons of Maryland Heights Community Center in wake of shooting

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — The city of Maryland Heights is offering professional counseling sessions at no charge to patrons of the city’s community center in the aftermath of Monday’s shooting which left one center employee dead, officials announced Thursday. More than 150 patrons and staff were inside the center when the shooting took place. Maria Lucas, the on-duty supervisor at the time, was fatally shot by Michael J. Honkomp, a part-time janitor at the center. The first group counseling event will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Maryland Heights Government Center at 11911 Dorsett Road. Immediate family members of community center patrons may also attend. A second session will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the same location.The events will include large and small group counseling sessions as well as individual evaluations and referrals to additional trauma services. All attendees will receive age-appropriate counseling, the city said in a statement. The city is making plans to honor Lucas, the city employee who was killed. More details will be made public soon, officials said. The community center will remain closed until next week.Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344@RachelDRice on Twitterrrice@post-dispatch.com

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.

