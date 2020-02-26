🔥Free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020: The lowdown on Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces🔥

Sony has officially released its free PlayStation Plus games for March 2020.

The last reveal delighted fans, as BioShock: The Collection, Firewall Zero Hour and The Sims 4 were available to add to PS Plus – the latter coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the popular simulation game.

And although you can still access these free additions until March 2, Sony has introduced a fresh batch of titles to the mix for gamers to enjoy over the upcoming month.

(Sony)

PlayStation Plus subscribers now have access to two fantastic titles for free. Epic adventure Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces are this month’s games.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Free games for PlayStation Plus this month

Shadow of the Colossus

Tales speak of an ancient realm where Colossi roam the majestic landscape. Bound to the land, these creatures hold a key to a mystical power of revival – a power you must obtain to bring a loved one back to life.

Shadow of the Colossus is an utterly gorgeous journey through ancient lands to seek out gigantic beasts – and mercilessly kill them to save the one you love.

Armed with only a sword and one exceptionally faithful horse, explore the wondrously spacious lands and unearth each Colossus, presenting a unique challenge to test your wits, determination, and skill.

Sonic Forces

In Sonic Forces, the evil Dr Eggman has conquered much of the world with help from a powerful and mysterious new villain named Infinite.

Assist Sonic and build an army to reclaim the world as they fight against chaos and destruction. Defeat enemies with blazing speed as Modern Sonic, catapult past perilous platforms as Classic Sonic and create your very own Custom Hero Character equipped with a variety of powerful gadgets.

Both titles will be available to download from Tuesday, 3rd March until Monday, 6th April