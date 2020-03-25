🔥Free PlayStation Plus games for April 2020: From Uncharted 4 to Dirt Rally 2.0🔥

The next free PlayStation Plus games for April 2020 have been leaked early by Sony.

A video revealing the titles of the free games seems to have accidentally gone live early on PlayStation’s YouTube channel. It has since been made private again.

The last reveal delighted fans, as epic adventure Shadow of the Colossus was made free alongside Sonic Forces (which is a perfectly fine game, by the way).

And although you can still access these free additions until April 2, Sony has introduced a fresh batch of titles to the mix for gamers to enjoy over the upcoming month.

PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to two fantastic titles for free. Months after giving PS Plus subscribers Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, you can now see his story through to its end in Uncharted 4.

Uncharted 4 will be joined by Dirt Rally 2.0, a relatively new off-road racing game. Both titles will be free for you to keep as long as you remain a subscriber to PS Plus.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Destroy landmark, shoot people, find fabulous treasures – all in Uncharted 4 (Naughty Dog)

Free games for PlayStation Plus this month

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

First released in 2016, Uncharted 4 follows the story of adventurer Nathan Drake on his National Treasure, Nick Cage-esque adventures to search for forgotten treasures.

Levels are far more intricate and detailed than in previous games, and you’ll have a blast as you shoot your way through countless henchmen and destroy ancient landmarks, all so you can find the lost treasure of the pirate Henry Avery.

Praised for its narrative, characters, graphics and advancements on the series formula, Uncharted 4 is the perfect conclusion to Nathan Drake’s story, and it’s easily one of PlayStation’s best exclusives to date – with over 15 million copies sold, it is the highest-selling Uncharted game and one of the best-selling PlayStation 4 games.

Dirt Rally 2.0

If you’re now stuck inside and miss driving around, then Dirt Rally 2.0 will be the one for you. Released in 2019, Dirt Rally is an off-road racing game which allows you to drive across multiple locations in the world.

Featuring FIA World Rallycross Championship circuits that take place in real life across the globe, it’s the perfect game to distract drivers and offer a fun, high-octane racing challenge.

While these titles are currently thought to be the free games based on the now-private video, we will get a proper confirmation from Sony sometime this week.

PlayStation Plus games become free on the first Tuesday of each month, so we expect them to be available on April 7.

Until then you’re still able to grab the free games for March, and we definitely recommend grabbing Shadow of the Colossus while it’s free.