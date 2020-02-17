🔥Free art in London: Five artworks on display you can't usually see, from Stormzy to Queen Elizabeth I🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

London’s museum walls are already crammed to the ceiling with thousands of the world’s greatest paintings, photographs, sculptures and drawings.

Every so often, though, a gem of an artwork goes on display that the public rarely gets a chance to see.

Whether it’s normally kept in a museum with an entry fee or held in a private collection, we’ve picked out a few masterpieces you’ve only got a limited time to see for free.

From a celebrity portrait to a decadent installation, here are some of the artworks you should see now in London, before they’re gone:

Queen Elizabeth I Armada Portraits

(Nigel Howard)

One of the most famous paintings of Queen Elizabeth I celebrating the failed Spanish invasion of 1588 is on permanent display in Greenwich. The image of Liz – red hair, pale skin, wearing a ruff and adorned in pearls – is what will come to the mind’s eye when you think of her; it’s partly because of this painting. Three near identical portraits exist – another belonging to the Woburn Abbey Collection and a third at the National Portrait Gallery. They have been temporarily brought together at Queen’s House Greenwich, and exhibited alongside each other for the first time. A very royal game of spot-the-difference.

When and Where? Until August 31, Queen’s House Greenwich, rmg.co.uk

Sketch for Berthe Morisot with a Bouquet of Violets by Édouard Manet

( © The Trustees of the British Museum)

Berthe Morisot was a “grande dame” of Impressionism, and also the subject of one of Manet’s greatest masterpieces. The pair had a deep friendship, and she soon married his brother not long after this likeness was taken. An early sketch for the painting is on display in the British Museum’s exhibition of French prints, which also includes rarely-seen works by Cézanne, Degas and Gauguin.

When and Where? Until August 9, French Impressions at British Museum, britishmuseum.org

Filthy Lucre by Darren Waterston

(Amber Gray)

An interior design scandal of the 1890s was splashed across the tabloids when James Abbott McNeill Whistler went way overboard decorating his friend’s house. Frederick Richards Leyland invited him to consult on a dining room, but when Leyland left London, Whistler redesigned the room in extravagant colours and peacock designs. Darren Waterston’s installation reimagining of the Peacock Room turns up the dial on its decadence showing the room collapsing under its own grandeur.

When and Where? Until May 3, Filthy Lucre at V&A Museum, vam.ac.uk

Stormzy by Olivia Rose

(© Olivia Rose)

Olivia Rose’s portrait of grime artist Stormzy shows him in his trademark socks and slides. Originally published in her 2016 book This Is Grime, co-authored with Hattie Collins, the photograph is exhibited in the National Portrait Gallery’s Inspiring Photographs exhibition, which celebrates the sitters’ significant contributions to Britain. Rose’s portraits of Jorja Smith and Julie Adenuga are also on display in the gallery.

When and Where? Until June 28, Inspiring Photographs at National Portrait Gallery, npg.org.uk

Study for Ju-Jitsu by David Bomberg

( Photo: Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts, University of East Anglia © The Estate of David Bomberg. All Rights Reserved, DACS 201)

At his first solo show in 1914, David Bomberg said that he rejected the traditions of Renaissance painters. His paintings were radical, but the National Gallery’s exhibition shows just how much he learned from old masters, such as Botticelli and El Greco. Many of the pieces are available to view at Tate Modern, however this Study for Ju-Jitsu, created in 1913 shows the fascinating detail behind his works. While the figures in the finished version of the painting are partially obscured by layers of colour, the sketch gives a new depth to the piece.

When and Where? Until March 1, Young Bomberg and Old Masters at the National Gallery, nationalgallery.org.uk

