🔥Freddy Vs. Jason Might Be Getting A Remake🔥

“It’s time to put this mad dog to sleep, FOR GOOD!”

If you’re ever in the mood to watch two of cinema’s most beloved horror icons beating the living snot out of each other, Freddy Vs. Jason could very well scratch that machete-shaped itch.

Released back in 2003, the eighth official installment in the Nightmare On Elm Street franchise and the eleventh in the Friday The 13th series culminated in the two iconic villains going head-to-head against one another in an epic cinematic showdown. Sure, while Freddy Vs. Jason didn’t really resonate too well with critics at the time, many hardcore fans still hold the slasher crossover in pretty high regard. And, for those specific fans, we may have some great news for you.

That’s right, according to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us that Han is returning in Fast & Furious 9 and Disney is developing National Treasure 3, both of which have since been confirmed – a Freddy Vs. Jason remake may well be on the cards. We know that Wes Craven’s estate are busy discussing and actively taking pitches for ways to evolve the Nightmare series and one idea is to do another crossover film between the two aforementioned horror icons.

Unfortunately, the prickly legal issues regarding the rights to the Friday The 13th franchise are stopping things from officially moving forward. However, if the court case gets sorted soon, the producers behind both series are apparently very interested in developing a brand new Freddy vs. Jason remake or follow-up. Interestingly, our sources also tell us that the plan would be to do one new Nightmare On Elm Street film and one new Friday The 13th movie first, and then transition into the Freddy vs. Jason remake.

Naturally, things can always change, especially with all the legal issues currently surrounding Mr. Voorhees, but if all goes as planned, we may soon see these two facing off again on the big screen. And given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also said a new Scream movie is in development, which we now know to be true, we’ve no reason to doubt it.

But what say you? Are you down for a new Freddy Vs. Jason movie? Or should the very thought of a remake be left to rot in a grave near Camp Crystal Lake? Grab your hockey masks and let us know in the usual place down below.