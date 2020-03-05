🔥Fraudsters jailed after scamming almost £50,000 by pretending they lived with Grenfell Tower victim🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man and a woman have been jailed after scamming almost £50,000 worth of food and hotel bills after pretending to have lived with one of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Carmel Daly 50, and Robert Kenneally, 52, were found guilty today of fraud by false representation following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

Daly was sentenced to four years and three months in prison today, while Kenneally, was sentenced to four years and nine months.

The court heard the pair, both of Kensington, London, falsely claimed to have been living in Grenfell Tower, six months prior to the fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people in June 2017, with Dennis Murphy.

The pair told Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) council and the Red Cross that they had been sharing a flat with Mr Murphy – resulting in them being given a room at a hotel, clothing and financial assistance.

They were later provided with a flat rent-free, with no requirement to pay council tax or other bills.

The pair were exposed by an investigation by the RBKC fraud team and then interviewed by police on 5 April 2018.

Detectives analysed CCTV footage from Grenfell Tower, five days before the fire, and neither Daly or Kenneally could be seen.

The jury also heard evidence from Mr Murphy’s neighbour, who was sure he lived alone.

Mr Murphy’s son, sister and mother also said they had never heard him talk about Daly and Kenneally living with him.

Analysis of Mr Murphy’s telephone records revealed he had not had a single contact with any of the numbers attributed to Daly and Kenneally.

Daly and Kenneally were charged with fraud on 25 April 2019.

Detective Constable Ismail Mattar, of the Grenfell Tower investigation, said: “The aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire brought out the best in humanity, with members of the public and local services working round the clock to help survivors who had been left homeless.

“Unfortunately, a number of people like Daly and Kenneally cynically sought to abuse this kindness and personally profit from the tragedy, which killed 72 people.

“I am glad they have now been brought to justice. Fraud is not a victimless crime. The money obtained by Daly and Kenneally was council taxpayers’ money that was intended to be used to help support local residents.”