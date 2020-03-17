🔥Fraudsters are trying to steal money from older people by offering to go shopping during coronvirus outbreak, police warn🔥

Fraudsters are trying to steal money from elderly people by offering to go shopping for them during the coronavirus outbreak, police have warned.

Camden Police urged older people to remain vigilant to offers of help after a “small number of reports” that individuals were using the situation to take advantage of those in need.

People over the age of 70, those people with pre-existing conditions and women who are pregnant have been urged to self-isolate as much as possible, in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the force tweeted: “We have recently received a small number of reports of individuals offering to go shopping for the elderly within our community as a means to then keep their money.

“As ever, please ensure you or those more vulnerable in your circles treat such invitations with caution.”

It came as England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said new stricter advice for the “extremely vulnerable” will be coming in the next week or so.

He told BBC Breakfast: “It is strong advice for the over-70s and there will be in the next week or so an announcement over people who are extremely vulnerable irrespective of their age where the advice is even stronger about staying in the home.

“What I want people to do is take away that this advice is very strong and to the extent possible you should ask a neighbour to do food shopping for you, or a friend.

“And keep these visits to places where you can come into contact with other people as low as you can reasonably keep them.”

In its latest report, the Imperial College Covid-19 response team said the only “viable strategy” to prevent the deaths of about 250,000 people in the UK is a Chinese-style policy of “suppression” involving the social distancing of the entire population.

Such measures would need to be maintained potentially for 18 months or more until an effective vaccine became available, it suggested.