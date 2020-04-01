Fraternity at SIU Carbondale suspended for violating in-person activities ban

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity for violating the chancellor’s order banning in-person activities to slow the spread of the COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.The Southern Illinoisan reports Carbondale police over the past weekend responded to a house party hosted by Delta Chi, a violation of an administrative directive issued March 27 by interim Chancellor John Dunn and dean of students Jennifer Johns-Hall.The directive ordered compliance with Illinois Department of Public Health protocols requiring state residents to stay home except for essential trips for groceries or medicine. Gatherings of 10 or more people are also banned.“It was reported by the Carbondale Police Department that a fraternity in our community blatantly disregarded this message,” said Fraternity and Sorority Life assistant director Rachel Dunning said in an email announcing the suspension, adding it will stay in affect indefinitely.Jones-Hall said students found to have been involved in the incident will be referred to the student administration office.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

