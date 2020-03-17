🔥Franklin County schools to close starting Wednesday🔥

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Starting Wednesday, Franklin County public schools plus Crosspoint Christian School will be closed, at least through April 3. All school activities, athletic practices and competitions will be canceled during this time. School districts will be in touch with families regarding learning plans and social services for those who need them. Districts affected are these: • Franklin County School District• Lonedell School District• Meramec Valley School District• New Haven School District• Spring Bluff School District• St. Clair School District• Strain-Japan School District• Sullivan School District• Union School District• School District of Washington• Crosspoint Christian School

