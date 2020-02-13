Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons coming to Stifel Theatre for nostalgic ride

Frankie ValliCourtesy of the artist

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons is at the Stifel Theatre with a show on June 18. Show time is at 7:30 p.m.Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 21. Tickets are $35-$125. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at Enterprise Center box office.

Kevin C. Johnson

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

