🔥Frankie & Benny's and Wagamama restaurants owner to close up to 90 UK branches🔥

Frankie & Benny’s owner The Restaurant Group will close up to 90 of its restaurant sites by the end of next year.

The dining firm made the announcement on Tuesday morning as it revealed pre-tax losses of £37.3 million, saying the closures would impact across its leisure portfolio.

That includes the Frankie & Benny’s, Wagamama and Chiquito brands but TRG has not announced which restaurants will be closed.

It comes after the firm quit 18 sites in 2019 and amid a tough period for casual dining chains, with rivals such as Jamie’s Italian collapsing over the past year.

TRG said at least 31 of its leisure sites will not see their contract renewed, with the number potentially rising depending on discussions with landlords.

It added that it also expects to dispose of up to 35 further sites, sell another 12 freehold sites, and plans to convert up to 12 current leisure restaurants into its more profitable Wagamama brand.

The move will take its leisure portfolio down to between 260 and 275 sites by the end of 2021, from 350.

TRG confirmed the closure plans as it reported like-for-like sales growth of 2.7per cent for the year to December.

The group saw total sales soar 56.4per cent to £1.07 billion as it was buoyed by its £559 million acquisition of Wagamama in October 2018.

It said Wagamama continues to drive growth in the business, with the pan-Asian chain reporting an 8.5per cent increase in like-for-like sales over the period.

The group slipped to a pre-tax loss of £37.3 million for the year, from a £13.9 million loss in 2018, as it was weighed down by its unprofitable leisure restaurants.

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of TRG, said: “Our three growth businesses of Wagamama, concessions and pubs are all out-performing their respective markets and have clear potential for further growth.

“I am also acutely aware of the challenges facing our leisure business and the wider casual dining sector.

“Following an extensive review we have defined three clear strategic priorities for the next two years: Grow our Wagamama, concessions and pubs businesses; rationalise our leisure business; and accelerate our deleveraging profile.”