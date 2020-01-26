🔥Frank Sinatra’s golden toilets being auctioned in Atlantic City🔥

January 26, 2020 | 12: 22pm

It’s where Frank Sinatra did it his way.

Old Blue Eyes’ gold-topped toilets are among the rare items from his “Chairman’s Suite” at the Golden Nugget hotel in Atlantic City that are going on the auction block Sunday.

The collection, posted online by SS Auction Inc., is flush with goodies from Sinatra’s collection, including furniture, lamps, artwork, antique clocks and four marble, gold-lidded privies.

Estimated to have cost up to $30,000 when new, the fancy commodes are expected to go at a bargain price by comparison — up to $4,000, according to a CBS-News report.

“You actually have a chance as the public to own something that Frank Sinatra sat on or slept on,” David Berenblit, S&S Auction’s marketing manager, told the news outlet.

The auction house warns interested bidders that while the toilets’ marble is in good condition, the golden seats have lost some of their luster.

Among the 197 items once used by the Chairman of the Board are a Yamaha baby grand piano, which could get up to $20,000, a Ferdinand and Berthoud Longcase clock and a signed Enid Yandell fountain signed by the noted American sculptor — both expected to fetch up to $50,000.

There are also plenty of items available for bargain-hunting Sinatra fans, including a valet stand and towel rack expected to go for $175 and a wastebasket estimated to bring in $50.

Bidding starts online at 1 p.m. Sunday.