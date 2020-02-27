Frank Lloyd Wright Pappas House is sold; plans are to turn it into museum, event center

1 of 17

The exterior of the home, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The entry as seen from the living room, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Slips of paper marking the grandchildren’s names and their heights against a wall have remained. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The family room, with its original mahogany furniture designed by Wright, and the wall of windows, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The living room fireplace, Friday, March 15, 2019. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The terra cotta-lined concrete blocks that form the walls and ceiling show wear, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The narrow hallway to the bedrooms has storage on one side and the terra cotta-lined concrete blocks on the other, photographed Friday, March 15, 2019. the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The exterior of the home, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

A drawing of the home is propped on a shelf above the sofa in the living room, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off of Mason Ridge Road in 1985. Their living room is shown behind them. Post-Dispatch file photo

In a 2000 photo, Bette and Ted Pappas speak to reporters about their lives and raising children in their home, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. The house in Town and Country and is made of concrete, with stark lines and lots of windows. Post-Dispatch file photo

A preservationist has bought a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed house in Town and Country with plans to restore it and turn it into a museum and multi-use facility.Michael Miner, who has a nonprofit called the Frank Lloyd Wright Revival Initiative based in Palm City, Florida, announced this week he had bought the house. The selling price was not immediately available.The house had been put on the market in spring 2018 after owner Bette Pappas died at age 91. It had an asking price of $1,950,000. Pappas and her husband, Ted, had the house designed by Wright and built most of it themselves, completing it in 1964. They were the only owners.The couple’s three grown daughters had wanted someone to preserve the house but struggled to find a buyer. A different local group formed a nonprofit foundation with the intent to raise about $2 million to buy and refurbish it.

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Miner, a Wright documentary filmmaker, said in a statement that in the long term his group wants the house to become an overnight and event rental venue, corporate retreat, education center and house museum. “We plan to keep it a very busy place, with access for everyone,” he said.The house sits on more than three acres of rolling, wooded land at Mason Road and Interstate 64 (Highway 40). The Usonian Automatic home has four bedrooms and is 3,000 square feet.St. Louis has one other Wright-designed building, the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park.Miner said the group plans to start restoration work, starting with adding a new septic system and replacing the roof, in the spring.

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The home is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The entry as seen from the living room, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

Slips of paper marking the grandchildren’s names and their heights against a wall have remained. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The family room, with its original mahogany furniture designed by Wright, and the wall of windows, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The exterior of the home, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The living room fireplace, Friday, March 15, 2019. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The terra cotta-lined concrete blocks that form the walls and ceiling show wear, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The kitchen has all of the original appliances to the home, completed in 1964. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The furnishings in the living room/dining room remain, Friday, March 15, 2019, as they were originally in the home, completed in 1964. Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The narrow hallway to the bedrooms has storage on one side and the terra cotta-lined concrete blocks on the other, photographed Friday, March 15, 2019. the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

The exterior of the home, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Town & Country

A drawing of the home is propped on a shelf above the sofa in the living room, Friday, March 15, 2019. The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Town & Country has been owned only by the Pappas family. A foundation now hopes to raise money to refurbish it and turn it into a museum. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com.

Hillary Levin

St. Louis Post-DispatchEvery week, we feature a St. Louis-area home to showcase. Don’t miss a single one.

Theodore and Bette Pappas had Wright design the home and moved into it in 1964. Bette Pappas passed away in February.

She and her husband Theodore moved into the home in Town and Country in 1964, after doing much of the construction work themselves.

After his visits to St. Louis in 1939 and 1949 (where he didn’t have much nice to say about architecture and our buildings downtown) we will never forget him.