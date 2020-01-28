🔥Frank Lampard tells Chelsea to beat Manchester United to Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech transfers🔥

Frank Lampard wants Chelsea to sign Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports.

Lampard was unable to bring any new players to Stamford Bridge in his first transfer window in charge and Chelsea have been quiet this month despite the manager insisting his squad needs strengthening.

But Chelsea are expected to oversee a spending spree this summer, with Lampard set to be given substantial funds to bolster a team which is currently fourth in the Premier League.

According to ESPN, Lampard has identified Leicester City defender Chilwell and Ajax ace Ziyech as priority summer targets.

It is claimed Lampard is considering replacing title-winning left-back Marcos Alonso and wants to add more creativity to his midfield.

Chilwell, 23, has impressed for Leicester and England over the past 18 months and has attracted attention from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a move for Morocco international Ziyech but Lampard hopes Chelsea win the race to secure his signature along with Chilwell.

Speaking after Chelsea’s narrow FA Cup victory over Championship club Hull City, Lampard said: ‘We lost ground last summer [with the transfer ban] and we need to make moves now to take us forward.

‘I have a strong feeling of where we can improve personnel-wise to take us forward. So for me it’s clear.

‘The money of it is not my job but I have to be honest and truthful. Short-term recruitment is something we have to get right.’

