🔥Frank Lampard suggests a Chelsea training ground mole may have helped Jose Mourinho's Tottenham gameplan🔥

News
Frank Lampard has suggested that a mole at the Chelsea training ground may have assisted Jose Mourinho ahead of today’s match with Tottenham.

The Spurs has gone like-for-like with his team selection today, fielding a back-three to help combat Chelsea’s formation.

The Blues were triumphant at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in December while using that formation.

Is that astute planning from Mourinho, or are darker arts at play? Lampard is unsure.

“I expected a matchup (in system). I expected Jose to know which way we were going to go,” Lampard told BT Sport. 

“Whether that’s because we did it last time or he has probably some connections at our training ground as well.” 

“But he’s matched up and now that’s for the players. The matchup is a test, a challenge for us. They’re physical, they’re big and we have to take that challenge on positively.”

