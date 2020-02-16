🔥Frank Lampard says Chelsea's young stars must embrace competition with big money signings like Hakim Ziyech🔥

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea’s youngsters that they must rise to the challenge of big money signings arriving this summer.

The Blues this week completed the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, with the Moroccan arriving in west London ahead of next season to add a touch of attacking flair to Lampard’s squad.

There have been fears that while Chelsea want to spend big having been restricted over last summer, that any new signings will block the path of the academy graduates who have come so far this season.

Lampard, however, says big signings are to be expected at Chelsea and the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi must learn to live with it.

“If that happens, and it should happen at a club like Chelsea – that will be a challenge that gets laid down in front of the young players,” said Lampard. “One that they have to react positively to.

Hakim Ziyech will join from Ajax in the summer Photo: REUTERS

“It is part and parcel of playing here at Chelsea. I think the young players have made great impact this season and we have had a reliance on them to a degree because we couldn’t bring anyone in and we knew that at the start.

“Through the season I think there are going to be some difficult little times. If you look at Tammy Abraham at the moment and Mason they are now – and I think the break was particularly good for them – they can come back and show more levels in their game. They have had tough little times recently. They are a big part of our plans whatever, a big part of my plans.”

Lampard himself had to see off competition from a number of big name arrivals during his playing days at Stamford Bridge: Claude Makelele, Michael Essien and Michael Ballack all arrived with a big price tags and eyes for Lampard’s role, but the former England international remained a fixture.

Their arrivals, in fact, made Lampard the player he was.

“Yeah, in truth. I think that is a good thing,” said Lampard when asked if he was fearful for his place.

“I think it needs to be reacted to in the right way and I certainly felt it and as I felt it more and more I got better at accepting it, when I was younger I was probably a bit fearful of it but as I got older I probably took on the challenges with a bit more maturity and thought about what I could do to show I deserved to be in the team.

“Those challenges were good. Looking back on it they were part of the process of making me because when you set something in front of someone they either go for it or they back off away from it and I think I took that challenge on.

“The players now have to take that challenge on constantly because the squads today look a bit different, there is more competition with bigger squads and there are more demands on the players physically so they need to understand that they – these younger players – are part of a squad that wants to go somewhere and show that they deserve to be right in the middle of it.”

Along with competing with some of the world’s best for your place, another facet of life as a Chelsea player is having to perform under pressure.

Their next three games – Manchester United, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, all at home – can define whether or not Lampard’s first season is a true success. So does Lampard remind his youngsters what is at stake?

“I don’t mind the reality of it, I like the reality of it,” said Lampard. “I think the player should know it, should know that this is what it is all about if you want to make the top four.

“We are in a good position now and we can affect it seriously over the next seven days and that is not bad to have that in your mind. We should be on edge, training should be on edge like it has been, where it is tense and people are being competitive and we have to take that into the game against Manchester United.”