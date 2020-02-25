🔥Frank Lampard says Chelsea players will embrace 'underdog' status vs Bayern Munich🔥

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard believes his young squad will step up against Bayern Munich and welcomed their “underdogs” tag ahead of their Champions League first leg tie on Tuesday.

Bayern showed their ruthless side after dismantling Tottenham 7-2 in the group stages – their heaviest European defeat – and the Blues’ home form has left many questioning whether they will find themselves on the end of another thrashing.

Chelsea have only won three out of their last seven home games and only triumphed against Lille in the group stage, losing to Valencia before playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw with Valencia – and Lampard accepts his side may be underdogs but hopes they can use it to their advantage.

“It’s better to come from our side as underdogs,” Lampard said.

“My job is to look at our opponents and see their strengths as well as our strengths. I understand if people want to call us underdogs because Bayern are so strong.

“When you go through the talent and unity in their team, you can see they’re top of the Bundesliga for a reason. They’re a club that strengthens the players themselves and I saw that when I went up against them as a player.

“Being underdogs, we’re there to turn it around. We don’t want to get too caught up in thinking about that before the game, we just want to get it across to the squad what it takes to win.”

Several members of the Blues squad have not featured at this level before, with Mason Mount, Reece James and Tammy Abraham all making their Champions League debuts this season.

Ahead of the tie, Lampard, 41, admits he will need to talk to the younger players about what it takes to play against Bayern but is confident they will perform as they have so far this season.

“I trust them and those two [Mason Mount and Reece James] as part of the squad, they are a big part of what we’re doing,” he added. “They’ve earned trust with the way they’ve played.

“They’ve only played group games so far and of course, the level changes when you get to the knockout stages. I will explain to them what that means to play at this level.”