🔥Frank Lampard lays down challenge to Chelsea team for second leg at Bayern Munich🔥

Frank Lampard has laid down a challenge to his Chelsea players after they were pushed to the brink of Champions League elimination on Tuesday night.

The Blues were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge and now face a mammoth task to mount a comeback at the Allianz Stadium next month.

Serge Gnabry struck a double before Robert Lewandowski crowned the victory as Lampard’s men were outclassed by the Bundesliga leaders.

Head coach Lampard has encouraged his squad to leave the Allianz Arena on March 10 with their heads held high.

“We have to go to Munich and play with a lot of pride to see what we can do there,” he said.

“(Tuesday) was just a clear show that there’s a lot of work to be done, and I felt that when I took the job, I feel that today. I will keep working.

“It’s pretty clear that we are in a very bad position going into the second leg, so it’s a show of character to see what we can do.”

After failing to turn their first-half superiority into goals, Bayern deservedly raced ahead early in the second period when former Arsenal winger Gnabry produced two quick-fire clinical finishes.

In-form striker Lewandowski, who assisted each of the opening goals, then prodded home a third to give the German visitors complete control.

The Poland international was later caught in the face by the hand of Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso, who was sent off following a VAR review to cap a miserable evening for the hosts.

Chelsea 0-3 Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard press conference

Lampard, who won the Champions League as a Chelsea player by beating Bayern in the 2012 final, feels his squad were ruthlessly taught about the standards required at the top end of European club football.

“That’s football at this level. The levels of Bayern Munich were fantastic, they’re a really strong team, I was aware of that,” he said.

“It was a harsh lesson, a reality for the players of the levels we want to get. This is Champions League football.

“In the bigger picture, we just saw there was a lot of quality in their team. There’s a build to that.

“Players like Lewandowski, who has been there for a long time, (Thomas) Muller I played against in 2012 in the Champions League, and (Jerome) Boateng, and (Manuel) Neuer, (David) Alaba has been there a long time, so there’s a lot to their team which we have to respect.”

Germany international Gnabry enjoyed another memorable return to London, having scored four times during a 7-2 demolition of Tottenham in the group stage in October.

Bayern manager Hans-Dieter Flick is delighted to see the 24-year-old – who arrived in Bavaria via a brief spell with Werder Bremen – fulfilling his potential back in his homeland following a tough time with the Gunners.

“Playing in Germany he’s now just doing fantastically well and with Bayern he’s really developing well,” said Flick.

“He’s really capable, he’s got very good skills, so looking at it that way I’m very happy he’s in Germany with us.”

