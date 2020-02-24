🔥Frank Lampard faces test to prove his European feats as Chelsea player can be replicated from the dugout🔥

Frank Lampard beat Bayern Munich in the biggest game of his life as Chelsea captain. Now he must prove capable of beating them again as Chelsea head coach.

This week’s Champions League last 16, first leg encounter at Stamford Bridge will inevitably evoke memories of their previous meeting in the competition, the 2012 final when Lampard lifted the trophy following a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory.

It was the realisation of owner Roman Abramovich’s dream of winning Europe’s biggest prize and an achievement which still ranks as the zenith of his 16 years at the helm.

It also stands a curious irony of the Abramovich era that despite employing a plethora of high-profile managers, it was a former midfielder with minimal experience who ended up masterminding the greatest victory of all.

In Pictures | Chelsea vs Tottenham | 22/02/2020

Roberto di Matteo replaced Andre Villas-Boas in March 2012, midway through their last 16 tie against Napoli, overturning a 3-1 first leg deficit with a 4-1 win in west London. The subsequent run to beating Bayern in their own backyard immortalised Di Matteo, even if he was sacked just six months later.

Of course, Lampard already holds a legendary status at the club but doubts over his return are largely centred on whether his experiences as a player were enough to match the managerial acumen of Europe’s heavyweights.

Lampard will appreciate the historical symmetry of Bayern offering precisely that test. Midweek will draw complete attention but with the chasing pack hot on their heels, Saturday’s Premier League trip to Bournemouth is of great significance, making this another vital week for Lampard in more ways than one.