🔥Frank Lampard explains what Chelsea signing Hakim Ziyech will bring: 'He can unlock the door!'🔥

Frank Lampard hopes the £37million signing of Ajax wing wizard Hakim Ziyech will help his Chelsea team break down defences.

The Blues have agreed a deal for the Morocco international, who will join Chelsea on July 1, and must now agree personal terms.

Lampard’s side have struggled at times this term against defensive opposition and the Chelsea boss is hopeful Ziyech will inject the creativity needed.

“He’s a player we hope can bring creativity,” Lampard told Chelsea’s official website. “He first came to my attention watching him play in Ajax’s Champions League run last year and I thought he was one of their standout players, particularly in the games against Tottenham.”

“This season, we’ve come up against him twice so I know a lot about him,” added Lampard.

“He has a great left foot, plays generally off the right-hand side but can play in behind the frontman as well. When you look at us this season, there have been games where we’ve maybe struggled to unlock the door and he’s certainly a player who we hope can bring that bit of creativity.

“He will be something different for us so we’re excited. I know he’s not coming in now but I think it’s exciting for us as a club and for the fans to know that he’ll be here next year.”