🔥Frank Lampard dodges mind games with Jose Mourinho ahead of Tottenham's visit to Chelsea🔥

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn into any mind games with Jose Mourinho ahead of Chelsea’s showdown with Tottenham.

Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what is a huge match in the race to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Tottenham can leapfrog Chelsea into fourth place in the Premier League with a victory, but they have been hit hard by injuries.

Spurs are without both striker Harry Kane and forward Son Heung-Min for the next few months and it prompted Mourinho to say playing RB Leipzig on Wednesday’s and losing 1-0 was like “going to fight with a gun without bullets”.

Lampard saw his former boss’ comments, but he is not getting drawn into any war of words ahead of Saturday’s London derby.

“I watched the interview and they’re always interesting,” he said.

“I think we all feel the same as managers. When you have big players injured, you know how much you miss them. But they also have a big squad.

“As I said, we had five huge ones (injuries) in pre-season and four or five at the moment. You will feel that and I understand his feelings, because you want all your top players fit.

“But it doesn’t make me think they’re any weaker, whatever Jose says. I know we’ve got a tough team coming tomorrow.”