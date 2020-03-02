🔥Frank Lampard confident Chelsea can find solution to Jorginho absence as bans loom🔥

Frank Lampard believes Chelsea will find a solution to the forthcoming absence of Jorginho, suggesting that the Italian’s suspensions may lead to chances for other midfielders such as talented teenager Billy Gilmour.

Jorginho will miss his side’s next two Premier League matches against Everton and Aston Villa after collecting his 10th top-flight yellow card of the season in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

He is also unavailable for the second leg of Chelsea’s Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena on March 18 after accruing his third European caution of 2019-20 in the 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge last week.

New rules that came into effect at the beginning of last season stating that yellow cards picked up in the league are only relevant to that competition mean that the former Napoli stalwart is able to feature against Premier League champions-elect Liverpool in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night.

However, after that he won’t be eligible for selection again until Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League on March 21.

The absence of N’Golo Kante with an adductor injury only adds to those midfield issues for Lampard, though he is confident he boasts the necessary quality in his squad to compensate.

“Yeah [Jorginho’s suspension will cause problems], but we’ll work round it,” he said. “We’ll have to.

“We have players who can do it. Mateo Kovacic finished in the holding role, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour…

“That will be the solution and it might open opportunities for other players.”