Home CELEBRITY NEWS 🔥Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers lead Download Festival 2020...

🔥Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers lead Download Festival 2020 additions🔥

By
Mary Smith
-
2
0
frank-carter-&-the-rattlesnakes-and-the-distillers-lead-download-festival-2020-additions

A host of artists have been added to the line-up for Download Festival 2020, with the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers among the new names on the bill.

Download will take place from June 12-14 this year, and will once again be held at Donington Park, Leicestershire. The headliners for the 2020 festival are Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

The bill for Download 2020 has grown today (January 27) with the addition of a host of acts. As well as Carter and The Distillers, the likes of Funeral For A Friend, Bowling For Soup, Mastodon, The Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed.

You can see the full list of new additions to the line-up for Download Festival 2020 below.

3 Doors Down


Alter Bridge


Amaranthe


Bowling For Soup


Cemetery Sun


Employed To Serve


Fire From The Gods


Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes


Funeral For A Friend


Gender Roles


Haken


Hatari


Heavy Lungs


Higher Power


Holding Absence


Jj Wilde


Kill The Lights


Lacuna Coil


Loathe


Mastodon


Milk Teeth


Modern Error


Motionless In White


Northlane


Polyphia


Press Club


Renounced


Sepultura


Shvpes


Sleep Token


Sullii


Tempt


The Darkness


The Distillers


The Glorious Sons


The Hara


The Menzingers


The Raven Age


The Skints


Thy Art Is Murder


Twin Temple


Wage War


Will Haven

Tickets for Download 2020 remain on sale, and you can find them here.

Download are among the festivals which are aiming to go totally plastic-free by 2021. The directive has been put in place by Live Nation, which says that its events have “the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here