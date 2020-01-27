🔥Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers lead Download Festival 2020 additions🔥

A host of artists have been added to the line-up for Download Festival 2020, with the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers among the new names on the bill.

Download will take place from June 12-14 this year, and will once again be held at Donington Park, Leicestershire. The headliners for the 2020 festival are Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

The bill for Download 2020 has grown today (January 27) with the addition of a host of acts. As well as Carter and The Distillers, the likes of Funeral For A Friend, Bowling For Soup, Mastodon, The Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed.

You can see the full list of new additions to the line-up for Download Festival 2020 below.

3 Doors Down



Alter Bridge



Amaranthe



Bowling For Soup



Cemetery Sun



Employed To Serve



Fire From The Gods



Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes



Funeral For A Friend



Gender Roles



Haken



Hatari



Heavy Lungs



Higher Power



Holding Absence



Jj Wilde



Kill The Lights



Lacuna Coil



Loathe



Mastodon



Milk Teeth



Modern Error



Motionless In White



Northlane



Polyphia



Press Club



Renounced



Sepultura



Shvpes



Sleep Token



Sullii



Tempt



The Darkness



The Distillers



The Glorious Sons



The Hara



The Menzingers



The Raven Age



The Skints



Thy Art Is Murder



Twin Temple



Wage War



Will Haven

Tickets for Download 2020 remain on sale, and you can find them here.

Download are among the festivals which are aiming to go totally plastic-free by 2021. The directive has been put in place by Live Nation, which says that its events have “the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet”.