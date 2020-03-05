🔥Francesco Molinari withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational with back injury🔥

Defending champion Francesco Molinari has pulled out of this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury, the PGA Tour has announced.

The Italian, who won by two shots ahead of England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge last year, was set to begin his defence on Thursday but has withdrawn from the tournament.

A PGA Tour statement read: “Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard before the beginning of the first round.

“Molinari, who was scheduled to start the first round at 7: 54 a.m. off No. 10 tee, was forced to withdraw due to a back injury. He is replaced in the field by Kyoung-Hoon Lee from South Korea.”

Molinari arrived at Bay Hill last year on the back of a stunning 2018 and looked to be continuing his fine form into the New Year. However, the hero of the Ryder Cup in Paris has barely contended, let alone won, in the 14 tournaments played since his collapse to Tiger Woods at the Masters in April last year.

“I wouldn’t say my confidence is particularly high right now, because I know where my game is at and it’s not where I want it to be,’’ Molinari told The Post of his struggles this week. “I try to be honest with myself. In golf, it’s never too easy because there’s a part of you that always makes you think you’re close even when you’re not. I wouldn’t say I’m particularly close right now.’’