🔥France vs Ireland called off due to coronavirus as Six Nations schedule is hit by third postponement🔥

Coronavirus has caused the postponement of a third game in this year’s Six Nations Championship, with France’s meeting with Ireland on Saturday called off.

After the French government on Sunday declared that public gatherings of more than 1,000 people were banned to limit the spread of Coronavirus, the French Sports Minister Roxana Mărăcineanu held meetings with rugby authorities.

On Monday they declared that the final match of this year’s Championship, scheduled for Stade de France on Saturday evening, was off.

That game joins Ireland vs Italy and Italy vs England in being called off, leaving the Six Nations needing to find two spare weekends to rearrange fixtures. One of those looks set to be October 31, the week before the Autumn Tests are due to begin.

That leaves just one game still scheduled on “Super Saturday” this weekend: Wales vs Scotland.

Some reports have suggested that game could also be postponed but authorities denied that would be the case as things stand.