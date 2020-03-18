🔥France triples fines for breaking coronavirus lockdown … and is set to ban Brits🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Fines for breaking the coronavirus lockdown more than tripled in France today as new arrivals from Britain were told they could soon be turned back.

At the same time, curbs elsewhere in Europe intensified with Belgium going into its own “severe” lockdown, most border crossings into Spain from France and Portugal halted, and Sweden also closing high schools and universities, as infections and deaths continued to rise across the continent.

One of the most striking signs of the increasing desperation of authorities trying to control the virus came in France, where a new decree allowed police to fine anybody breaking the lockdown €135 (£123).

That is more than triple the €38 (£35) fine first introduced on Monday, with the increase prompted by concerns that action so far has not been sufficient.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe meanwhile warned that his country could “soon have difficulty accepting British nationals who move freely in their own country and then come to our country”.

The threat caused alarm to British nationals who were still arriving in Paris on high-speed Eurostar train services from London.

They expressed surprise that they needed an official document for any type of movement in France, where Mr Philippe has told people to “stay at home”. British commuter Toby Rose, director of the Palm Dog Awards — which celebrates the best canine performances during the Cannes Film Festival — said his regular journeys between London and Paris would now cease.

“There are police all over Paris enforcing these fines,” he said as he waited with his luggage at Gare du Nord station. “Travel between the two countries is rapidly becoming impossible.”

Meanwhile Belgium became the latest European country to go into almost full lockdown with the introduction today of new curbs enforced by police and fines for employers.

The country’s prime minister Sophie Wilmès said Belgians would only be allowed out to visit supermarkets —where the numbers allowed in aisles will be limited — as well as pharmacies and banks.

Exemptions will also be permitted in emergencies, while hairdressers will remain open but only be allowed to admit one customer at a time. Exercise, such as cycling or walking, will be allowed too if people stay at least 1.5 metres apart.

But all other outdoor activity will be banned, with employers facing fines if they breach the controls and police stopping individuals doing the same.

In Germany, latest measures to slow the spread of the disease included shipping holidaymakers en masse from hotels, guest houses and apartments on North Sea and Baltic islands.