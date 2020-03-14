The latest headlines in your inbox

France is to shut most shops, restaurants and cafes from midnight tonight in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe ordered the closure of all “non-essential” public locations after the country saw its infection count rise to 4,499 cases.

Mr told a news conference that the measures would apply to restaurants, cafes, cinemas and clubs, as well as non-essential businesses.

Exceptions on the shop ban will include supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.

More follows…

