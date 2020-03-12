The latest headlines in your inbox

France will close all of its schools, colleges and universities from Monday.

Emmanuel Macron announced the decision this evening.

The French president described it as “is one of the most serious health crises France has ever faced”.

He also urged employers to let staff work from home and said that the elderly and people with health conditions should stay indoors.

He said, however, that municipal elections scheduled for this weekend should go ahead.

It comes after the UK moved to a delay phase in a bid to stem the outbreak, with Boris Johnson issuing stark warnings to the UK public.

